Singapore’s talent struggle remains fierce

The war on Singapore’s talent remains fierce despite the brighter economic outlook, and employers struggle to find suitable candidates to fill their positions.

Employers in Singapore are forced to rethink their hiring practices due to the highest level of job openings in three years.

According to Jobstreet’s 2021 Job Report, the computer / IT industry is expected to continue to grow, with hiring motivation returning to pre-pandemic levels, despite a 20.3% drop in 2020.

Singapore’s Talent War shows that more roles require the expertise of a particular expert

Employers are looking for fresh talent to fill their open positions as the economy improves. This is to keep up with the rapid changes in technology and the rapidly evolving workplace. But they face two major problems. The employment market is flooded with CVs and most potential candidates do not have the necessary experience and skills.

Highly skilled IT professionals are sought after by the urgent growth of the information technology industry and the rapid adoption of digitalization.

This facilitates re-skilling and skill-up among the Singapore workforce, as it addresses the needs of the changing employment environment and more roles require the expertise of specific professionals. Emphasizes the importance of that.

Technician expectations

According to the 2021 Tech Talent Expectation Survey commissioned by Randstad Singapore and independently conducted by YouGov, only 48% of ICT respondents are interviewed at least once a month, despite the high demand for technicians in Singapore. I have received your request.

IT candidates have also shown that they are very selective about the companies they want to work in and the types of jobs they want to work in, especially when they have a wealth of skills and choices that are in high demand.

Decisive motivational factors for active job seekers include working for technology companies at the forefront of innovation and the wealth of opportunities for innovative trial technology. Young technicians are most likely to accept a job interview, with 29% accepting interview requests in 75% to 99% of the time.

Singapore’s tech sector is preparing for a talent outflow as young professionals decline jobs, despite attractive reward packages and benefits.

One of the reasons these offers were rejected was that the interviewers did not understand the scope or role they were hiring. On the other hand, the overwhelming 96% want to switch their specialty if they have a choice.

Singapore’s technical skill gap

Over the next few years, technology companies will need a variety of skills to promote Singapore and build innovative technology platforms. They need talent with experience in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as professionals with data science and cybersecurity skills.

According to a new report commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Singapore will need 1.2 million additional digital workers by 2025 to remain competitive.

However, Singapore’s skills in the ICT sector lack “cyber security” as a top specialty followed by “artificial technology, automation, robotics” and “data science / analysis”.

Technology experts, business leaders and policy makers will be in high demand in Singapore by 2025 for cloud architecture design, cybersecurity, software operation support, web / software / game development and large-scale data modeling. Listed in the top 5 skills.

