What to expect from CES2022

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has weakened expectations for many face-to-face events and conventions, but the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the annual CES, said in 2022, despite pandemic concerns. We attach great importance to the iteration of.

CES 2022 ends one day early, moving from a four-day event to a three-day event, with many consumer technology celebrities, from Amazon to Google, withdrawing or otherwise planning a big day. Choose to quit.

Here’s what you can expect from CES2022:

When is CES 2022?

Big Day officially begins on January 5th with a keynote speech by General Motors CEO Mary Barra. CES2022 will continue until January 7th.

That said, tech giants from many sectors such as Intel, Sony, and Samsung will be giving keynotes by January 4, so we can expect a lot of tech announcements ahead of the tournament.

View the minutes

Trying to go to Las Vegas to attend CES 2022 directly can be logistically difficult, but some companies offer a stream of events before and during CES 2022.

Here are some of the streams you can follow:

What kind of technology do you expect?

Technology companies expect to send you a press release on the latest and greatest efforts before or during CES 2022. So here are some of the new technology topics that are expected for this year’s big event.

First, Gizmodo claims that AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will unveil new chips, including new processors and mobile chips for laptops, and some graphics processing units. You can also expect the topic of laptops to line up with new peripherals and accessories to suit your gaming and productivity needs.

Beyond computing, there will be new advances in audiovisual technology, including LG and Samsung’s new flat panel display technology.

Mobile isn’t that big at CES events due to the prevalence of digital press conferences on new phones, but there may be some new advances in fast charging technology this year. DigitalTrends suggests that gallium nitride charging (GaN charging) is new with faster charging capabilities.

In addition, General Motors in particular is giving a keynote, as reports of new electric vehicles in different configurations, whether pickup trucks or sedans, provide ample reason to (literally) pause the live stream a bit. Automotive technology may see some play.

Also expected to take place at CES is a rebir that is intended to surpass CES’s old “Consumer Electronics Show” title, as the Metaverse and NFTs are likely to be completely non-functional. According to the CES event schedule, the event will feature a number of keynotes on financial technology, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Finally, Investor’s Business Daily hopes that space technology will establish its position. This may include companies like Sierra Space, which may showcase the Dream Chaser Spaceplane model in particular. Rappler.com

