Google Nest Hub Max will move to become the second smart display with Fuchsia OS





latest article

Smart device

According to a new report, Google’s Nest Hub Max has enhanced internal testing and may run Fuchsia OS in the future.

By Sanusi Batia January 2, 2022 7:00 pm

Smart watch

Did you need an Apple Watch 7 solution that keeps you informed of your needs? Read this article to learn about some of the best alternative chargers to consider buying.

By Arian Slen, January 2, 2022, 1:00 pm

editorial

This is my Apple trade-in nightmare experience and my reasoning why Apple and its repair partners shouldn’t be used to regain some of their expensive Mac investment during upgrades.

By Roland Udvarlaki January 2, 2022, 7:00 am

Android

The latest Telegram Beta 8.4 brings the long-awaited spoiler and emoji message response to Android users, and the new beta is available for download now.

Roland Udvarlaki, January 2, 2022, 1:00 am

Smart watch

The patented technology granted to Apple allows the Cupertino giant to replace the digital crown with an optical sensor. Click here for details!

By Sanusi Batia January 1, 2022 8:00 pm

Social media

Trump’s “truth” social network is almost here, but if you need real freedom, you can create your own version for free.

By Adam Z. Rhein January 1, 2022 2:00 pm

phone

OnePlus has announced that its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, will be available in January 2022. Everything you need to know about this is here.

By Sanusi Batia January 1, 2022 8:00 am

Smart watch

We consider what we consider to be some of the best technology products in 2021. This will have a lasting impression and impact on what will follow in the future.

By Arian Slen, January 1, 2022, 5 am

component

Samsung has announced that the next flagship chipset with AMD RDNA2 graphics will be available on January 11, 2022.

By Sanusi Batia December 31, 2021 12:00 pm

editorial

There are rumors that there is no SIM card tray in the iPhone 14 series devices. Rumors of eSIM have been confirmed by a trusted leaker, and another iPhone with a SIM card slot may not be seen

By Roland Udvarlaki December 31, 2021 7:00 am

