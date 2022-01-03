Alienware Concept Nyx provides a complete picture of the game at home





The big black box is the Nyx server.

Dell This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Prior to CES, Dell shared a vision of what the home gaming experience will look like in the near future. Alienware Concept Nyx lives in a world where you can pause Fortnite or Guardians of the Galaxy in your living room and continue playing in your bedroom. A place where you can launch games from storefronts such as Steam and Epic, and services such as GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. All of this is aggregated into a single app that works the same on TVs, phones, PCs and other devices. Where you can send a game session to your child to get help in that last boss battle. more.

Yes, many of them are currently technically possible, but Alienware hopes that Nyx will make everything more sophisticated and reduce latency a bit.

The prototype implementation we saw is basically a combination of a steroid-powered game PC, a game server, a smart controller, and the software that connects them. Consoles like the Xbox Series X or S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch aren’t particularly present due to the presence of technically complex cans of worms. Alienware also doesn’t want to replace power gaming desktops and laptops, although games installed on the server can connect directly to the big screen.

The box itself should be parked near a modem or router and connected directly via Ethernet and broadcast games. These games are installed on your modem or router, or streamed from the cloud to your device over Wi-Fi. This allows household members to play different games at the same time (and multiplayer games together) without slowing down Wi-Fi or causing input delays to the crawl. I am aiming for it.

The prototype we saw was a monolithic, sharp-edged black tower that looked more like it was from Razer’s design team than Alienware. But when this server goes through the drafting board, it definitely looks like one of the more organic Legend designs typical of all Alienware gear.

The controller design debuted at CES last year as part of Alienware’s Concept UFO handheld.

Dell

The controller is important-almost literally. Alienware’s ideas include login, game library, last interrupted time and place, and in the perfect world, it features proximity detection to seamlessly start playing as you move from room to room.

Ultimately, your goal is to use a third-party controller, but initially you may use Alienware’s own controller. What do you say Does Alienware have its own controller? Well, it’s been playing with dramatic designs for a while, and we had to revisit what was part of the handheld company’s fantasy game from last year’s CES, Alienware Concept UFO.

But that didn’t happen. Maybe this will be somehow.

