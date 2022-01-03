Alienware’s concept Nyx is something like Google Stadia with a clever twist.





Alienware has announced a new concept device for the CES 2022. This is an effective gaming system that allows multiple users to stream games on different devices at the same time.

Called Concept Nyx, the idea behind it is to allow your smart device at home to access all your favorite PC titles and switch quickly. Think of it like a cloud solution such as Google Stadia. However, the streaming source hardware is in the house, not in a distant server room.

Dell claims that this method has lower latency, higher bandwidth, and better overall game responsiveness compared to cloud gaming, as all processing is done locally. Alienware also believes that following this route can reach single-digit milliseconds for multiplayer latency.

You can access ConceptNyx’s unique game library via apps on a variety of smart devices such as laptops, smartphones and smart TVs.

Concept Nyx devices also stream games to smart TVs

But what are the advantages of Concept Nyx over using a standard gaming PC? As Alienware explains, Concept Nyx allows you to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your bedroom PC and then pass the controller to your roommate to continue playing on your living room TV. At the same time, one of your friends may be in the Rocket League on your tablet and the other may be playing Minecraft on your mobile phone in the same house.

Alienware also aims to make all games accessible from a single central library, regardless of where you actually purchased them. Currently, the supported PC game libraries are unknown, but will include Steam and the Epic Games Store.

R & D projects are conducted through the Experience Innovation Group, a Dell subsidiary. This group is also the brain of the Alienware X-series and Concept UFO.

For now, Concept Nyx, as the name suggests, is still just a concept. This means that Alienware shouldn’t expect to release the device in the near future, and the cost of this isn’t mentioned. However, it does give us an exciting early outlook on what the brand is working on and what PC games might look like in the future.

