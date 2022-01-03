Gary Shapiro talks about CES, EV and technology trends





And at the same time that cars are the platform, we are turning these big shifts into electric, hybrid and various levels of autonomous driving. And much is happening in the automobile world. There is no doubt that cars have a longer lifespan in that they are products that consumers want, need, enjoy, and appreciate. In my career, I have never seen a total shortage of cars, not only new ones but also used ones.

About CES Car Manufacturers:

Announced by Mary Barra [General Motors’] Overall electrical strategy at CES 2021. In 2022 she is showing a really cool new car. It’s great and it’s really exciting.

Number of [automakers] Have a press conference: Hyundai, Volvo and I think others as well. And we have lots of great speakers, different sessions on mobility, and lots of mobility beyond the car.

For example, John Deere is big in agriculture and they are back. They feel that CES is a great way to talk about what they’re doing, and they’re really very quickly migrating to the autonomous region, which is very positive. And of course, there are electric scooters and last mile solutions.

A new study by the Consumer Technology Association on consumer attitudes towards electric vehicles:

They are receptive. The only downside is that knowledge is a barrier. Only 32% of people who do not own an electric car know a supercharger that can charge the car within 20 minutes. Also, only 24% are aware that some EVs have an automated driving mode. Also, only 19% believe that there are enough charging stations for long-distance travel. Also, cost is a barrier, as 6 out of 10 Americans say EVs are too expensive to buy.

So, with fierce competition, mass production, and changes in innovation, people’s concerns soon disappear, and I think it’s like a lot of innovation and technology.

Acceptance of new technology:

My career has taught me that I don’t know what they want until people experience it personally and understand its value. And I talk about everything from computers to phones, garage door openers, TV remotes, microwave ovens, smartphones, tablets, and video conferences as they are now.

Everything needs to come at that time, and when technology is ready. All this, when you survey Americans, people will say they don’t want it.

I was deeply involved in this with high definition television. Many people, including consumer groups and Europeans, have said that consumers don’t really care about this great thing called HDTV. All I have to do is open the screen and do a little bit. And they all had to redo what they were doing. Japan actually said that analog was enough. They had to remember TV. And the United States actually did it right, and that’s one of the great achievements I’m proud of.

But the point is that people love things like this. We don’t call it HDTV, we just call it TV, then move to 4K and then move to 8K.

The same is true for cars. When you look at everything in a car, from windshield wipers to a variety of entertainment and connected devices, you have to ask yourself, “Am I upset when I’m away from the car?”

When I live in Detroit, I have to say that I’m really angry because it removes the warmers from my butt and the heating of the steering wheel. You know, I can’t live without something like this. And some of the others, backup noise and even backup cameras your car makes. We don’t know if we need something like this until we see it and use it. And he says, “Don’t rob me of it.”

