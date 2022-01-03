



Latest Sustainability Technology – Five Notable Trends January 3, 2022

It is a well-known fact that technology and innovation are the keys to sustainability in the modern world. However, sustainability efforts around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. R & D projects have been put on hold to counter the benefits of short-term emissions reductions due to blockades, the resurgence of disposable materials, and the disruption of recycling facilities. However, sustainability technology is once again in the limelight as the world’s gaze is directed to groundbreaking events such as the next United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26), boosted by economic recovery.

In the Qatar Foundation’s Research and Development Innovation (QF RDI), sustainability means protecting and restoring the environment while balancing economic development and well-being. Here are some of the biggest innovation trends to watch in the coming years:

1. The rise and rise of electric vehicles We have all heard about electric vehicles, but in the coming years, the wider transportation sector will be set for a huge digital transformation. Transport accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and overtook energy production as the world’s largest pollutant a few years ago. But things are changing. For example, aviation, fleets, cargo, and ships are all set to benefit from improved accessibility and adoption of electrification and charging infrastructure, or advances in battery technology.

Developing intelligent transportation solutions is another good example of how the transportation sector can digitize. Based in QF RDI’s Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), the Qatar Mobility Innovation Center (QMIC) is the region’s first independent innovation center. QMIC aims to increase mobility efficiency and minimize its environmental impact based on powerful R & D capabilities for developing and deploying intelligent mobility and smart city platforms and technologies.

2. Agtech becomes mainstream Agriculture has a reputation for being one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases, despite being an important sector, but it has greened the industry and has both climate and purpose. There are many agtech companies that want to have a positive impact on our dishes. McKinsey & Company predicts that the technology could bring $ 500 billion in global GDP by 2030, so connectivity in the industry could also benefit productivity. there is. The chain has highlighted the need for more local and sustainable procurement. Research on soil quality monitoring, water management systems, precision pollination, indoor agriculture, and dietary changes is just one part of how technology is revolutionizing this sector with our planet in mind.

3. Pandemic-led innovation The pandemic has disrupted our progress, focused on carbon emission targets and increased the use of disposable materials. But it has also catalyzed many areas of innovation. The new cooling technology is primarily developed for vaccine transport and storage, but has multiple uses that may be more sustainable than current options. Digital efforts are increasing reliance on data centers and demanding more sustainable ways to operate data centers using renewable energy and the Internet of Things (IoT). There is no doubt that more interesting inventions will come as we continue to escape from the COVID-19 storm.

The Qatar Foundation has launched an electric tram system that benefits everyone visiting the educational city, not just the QF community.

4. Micromobility A is not a very microtrend As the outlook for overseas travel has temporarily declined, the concept of micromobility has skyrocketed and the number of innovative companies leading this sector has skyrocketed. Many are in the MENA area. Globally, McKinsey & Company figures show that the e-scooter market is projected to grow from $ 3.7 billion in 2019 to over $ 40 billion by 2030.

The popularity of human-powered and two-wheeled or three-wheeled electric vehicles is skyrocketing and is far superior to the environment. There are considerable benefits. They have a low cost per use and can positively contribute to the health and well-being of users. In urban areas, micromobility can solve the long-standing problem of efficient first and last miles while also addressing the problem of congestion.

5. Scaling Energy Storage Today, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are tightly integrated into the global energy production mix, with the prospect of optimizing energy storage technology. Hamad bin Khalifa University and its energy storage portfolio, which are part of the Qatar Foundation, such as the Qatar Institute for Environmental Energy, develop safe, reliable and cost-effective large battery technology that enables storage of surplus. And so on, real concrete innovations are happening. Energy and grid and renewable energy integration for residential, commercial and utility scale use.

Much of the complexity of managing energy storage and energy supply is in relation to the smart grid. QSTP’s partner, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, is an innovation center that addresses practical technical challenges related to grid digitization.

Technology is the key to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, addressing climate change and conserving natural resources.

A consistent strategic vision and sustainable funding in this area are essential to drive research, development and innovation to harness the power of technology to move forward. Another QSTP partner, the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD), is leading the sustainability outlook for the MENA region. Through R & D and efforts in areas such as standards setting, green building certification and capacity building, GORD aims for sustainable low-carbon growth, an ambition that all of us should aim for for current and future generations. We aim to make it possible.

John Taylor McKentia, Director of Industrial Development and Knowledge Transfer (IDKT), Qatar Foundation Research and Development Innovation (QF RDI) Joined the Qatar Foundation in 2013 when the Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office was established, and John was the first in QF. IP policy and process. As director of the Industrial Development and Knowledge Transfer (IDKT) office, John leads a team of IP and commercialization experts to protect and sell technology, find partners, and license QF-owned IP worldwide. Offering inside. He has led the commercialization efforts of his ICT portfolio, which has been his focus for the past 25 years. He is currently acting as Energy and Environmental Commercialization Manager. He has negotiated and executed more than 25 licenses and sales agreements with large, medium, small and start-up companies around the world on behalf of the QF entities HBKU, QCRI and Texas A & M-Qatar. Within the QF RDI structure, he prepares the team to share the knowledge and expertise to lead the distributed mode effort. This will allow more hands across the QF infrastructure to support IP protection and commercialization.

Throughout his career, he has consulted with governments in Japan, Singapore and China on technology transfer and has led the Pacific Rim division of computer software and hardware distributors. He has been involved in launching several start-ups and has advised many other companies. He spent five years in Tokyo, Japan, representing, marketing and licensing the business interests of the United States throughout Asia.

Prior to joining QF, he was a five-year licensing expert at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), managing the institute’s intellectual property portfolio of information technology. In this position, he created a lab policy on software use and dissemination and led efforts to protect and commercialize information technology. At PNNL, he developed the first comprehensive software IP policy at the US Department of Energy (DOE) Institute. It subsequently became the standard for federal laboratories and developed a model for handling export control reviews of software invention disclosures. During his time at PNNL, he taught International Marketing and Business at Washington State University in Richland, Washington, USA.

Prior to PNNL, he was responsible for copyright, software, and trademarks at the University of Illinois for over 12 years. So he started developing office operations plans, intern-based market triage models, and university open source software policies. He helped close the gap between industry and universities by facilitating collaboration.

John McEntire is a QFRDI expert. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

