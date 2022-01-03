Samsung Game Hub Adds Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now to CES 2022 TVs





Samsung’s new game hub for 2022 TVs provides easy access to cloud and console games.

This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

The most common way to play games on a nice TV is to use a dedicated console such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but a cloud gaming service (streaming games that can be played over the Internet without the need for a console). Is constantly improving. At CES 2022, Samsung announced new features on its latest TV for both cloud and console gamers.

Called the Gaming Hub, this system is a dedicated section of Samsung’s new smart TV menu system and will be available on some Samsung 2022 smart TVs later this year. According to Samsung’s press release, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Utomik’s complete cloud gaming library will be available on “follow more” at launch. Users can pair a third-party controller to their TV and play it right away without the need for a console or other hardware. The hub also grants access to YouTube games to follow streamers.

Cloud gaming support built into smart TVs is nothing new. LG supports both Stadia and GeForce Now (currently in beta) on some TVs. Stadia is available on Google TV and Android TV models such as TCL and Hisense, and some Amazon Fire TVs support Luna. Of course, you can always connect a dedicated cloud gaming device such as Google TV for Chromecast and Stadia, Fire TV Stick for Luna, GeForce Now or Nvidia Shield for Stadia to any TV.

Samsung’s game hub also includes buttons that give you quick access to the connected console. Samsung is adding some new game-specific features to its new TV. There is a new version of the game bar that was first introduced last year, with detailed information such as refresh rates and VRR modes available. There is also a zoom mode that allows you to expand things like minimaps, as well as the ability to pull up YouTube videos with the game. Useful if you are stuck and need a tutorial.

As a new feature in 2022, some TVs will have a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. This is a feature designed to take advantage of the fastest video output from high-end PC gaming cards. Consoles such as the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 have maximum output at 120Hz, so this feature is not available. In either case, the extra smoothness should be subtle.

CNET asked which 2022 TV would get the game hub, and whether it would move to pre-2021 models, but Samsung didn’t answer by the press time.

