Yang Yu will participate in “CES2022” as the first Korean company to showcase “Vegan Cheese”





Las Vegas, January 2, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Food technology company Yangyoo (CEO Luna Oh) will be attending “CES 2022” for the first time in the “Food Technology” section in Las Vegas. January America.

The “Food Technology” section of CES2022, exhibited by Yangyoo, was newly established to showcase the growth and innovation of the industry and to showcase the leading food technology companies. Yangyoo will be exhibiting “Vegan Cheese” developed by its US subsidiary Armored Fresh. , And hope to get the attention of vegan foods from the global market. Following “Impossible Food”, Armored Fresh is expected to attract the attention of big vegan foods from the global market.

Armored Fresh Vegan Cheese ferments plant-based protein milk in the same way as natural cheese to provide a flavor and taste comparable to regular milk-based cheese. In addition, armored fresh vegan cheese contains up to 20% protein, just like milk cheese, so you don’t have to lose nutrition.

Armored fresh cheese is available in a variety of shapes and flavors, with a total of 6 choices to suit your taste. There are eight flavors: slice, shred, cube spread, camembert and burrata. Plain, strawberry, blueberry, yuzu, garlic herbs, spicy jalapeno (including injormi, salted caramel and chocolate).

Yangyoo introduced Armored Fresh and chose CES2022 to convey the brand message on the international stage. Booth visitors can see and taste cheese product samples, learn about our company and product availability and roadmap, and become a hero who saves the planet and the environment by completing simple missions via QR codes. You can participate in.

Meanwhile, Yangyoo will begin full-scale sales in the global market in the first quarter of 2022 to attract investment, starting with participation in CES 2022. We plan to launch our own products using vegan cheese early next year. Brands, “Young Man dduk”, “Spaceman Pizza”.

“It’s important to join CES as Korea’s first food technology company and introduce Armored Fresh Vegan Cheese,” said Andrew Yu, CEO of Armored Fresh. “We are a global community by innovating and delivering products in line with our Armored Fresh mission to protect and protect the health and well-being of people by protecting and protecting the environment and animals. Will continue to contribute to. “

[Booth Information]-Yanyu (booth number: 53761)

Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls AC, Venetian Ballroom, Meeting Room

Yangyoo is a South Korean-based company that leads the food service industry by introducing various brands required by the market through its uniquely developed big data analysis solution. Among our brands, (Young Man Dduk) has been attracting attention online in the United States in collaboration with BTS character “Tinytan”. Recently, we are paying attention to the growing interest in “vegan food” due to the growing demand for environmental protection and anxiety about various diseases such as Covid-19. That’s why Yangyoo founded Armored Fresh, a US subsidiary, and has been enthusiastic about researching vegan cheese.

Armored Fresh is a US subsidiary founded by Yangyoo. We provide delicious vegan food to protect the health of the planet and humans. Armored Fresh paves the way with “vegan cheese,” which has failed to solve its lack of nutrients and taste compared to animal cheese. We have found the secret to solving these problems in fermenting the same vegetable milk as natural cheese to make vegan cheese with our unique technology that captures both taste and nutrition. Armored Fresh Vegan Cheese will be on display at CES2022.

https://ces.vporoom.com/Yangyoo

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yangyoo-participates-in-ces-2022-as-the-first-korean-company-to-show -vegan-cheese-301452551 .html

Source Yangyoo

Source Yangyoo

