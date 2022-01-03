Google AR spec rumored to be under development to catch up with Apple





Urian B., Tech Times, January 3, 2022, 12:01 am

Google is rumored to be working on augmented reality (AR) technology to keep up with things like Apple. Find out more about the rumored Google AR-enabled smart specs.

Google AR specifications

According to TechRadar, Google AR Specs is rumored to be under development as it wants to keep up with technology giant Apple.

According to another 9to5Google article, the New York Times report shows that the company is “cultivating new projects,” which is said to fall into the smart glasses category. However, at the time of pressing, there were not many details about the product.

Development of Google Glass starting in 2013

At the time of writing, it is known that Google acquired a Canadian startup called North a year ago. The company is known for being behind Focals smart glasses. As a result of the acquisition, it seems that new eyewear is also being developed.

Smart glasses aren’t really a new venture for Google, as Google Glass has already existed since 2013. In addition, the latest AR specs currently under development will have new features and, in some cases, new names.

Adopting Google to tackle augmented reality OS

In December 2021, Google promoted certain job listings running on the new “Augmented Reality OS”. The list included “innovative AR devices” in the company’s pipeline.

North also made fun of the second generation of the previous Focal spec, even before Google successfully acquired it. However, TechRadar points out that users may have to wait until sometime this year to see what’s going on, so this seems to be especially close to the reality of product launches. I can not hear you.

Apple AR glass may be available from 2022 to 2023

According to a NYT article, many companies are currently busy creating gadgets with new augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) capabilities. In fact, there are many rumors that Apple is working on its own Apple AR glass, which could be launched between 2022 and 2023.

If Google decides to push out AR products at the same time that other tech giants decide to do so, it can be said that these companies will once again compete for another type of technology.

Currently, Google is already competing with other technology companies for smartphones, smart speakers, fitness platforms, mapping applications, streaming music services and more.

Also read: AirPods Pro Year of the Tiger is the bud of the hottest special edition of 2022 | Very difficult to buy

Metal Ray-Ban Story Smart Glasses

Meta is also deeply involved in this area, and the company wants its users to be interested in and participate in Metaverse as soon as possible. Meta has pushed out its own basic smart glasses, already known as the Ray-Ban story.

Meta Ray-Ban Stories allows you to take pictures, video and make phone calls.

Related article: Prototype DDR4 port to DDR5 motherboard invented by YouTuber | Is it effective?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/269984/20220103/google-ar-specs-rumored-to-be-in-development-to-keep-up-with-apple.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos