Sifted journalists predict what will happen with European technology 2022





Last year, Sifted put together a fairly accurate forecast for 2021. This meant that Klarna began to establish itself as Amazon and climate technology was in vogue. However, while I expected funding and unicorn making to be hot in Europe, I didn’t expect how much it would cost.

Twelve months ahead is uncertain, but what predictions can you make in 2022?

This is the best (and very well educated) guess for our journalists:

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Amy Lewin The war for talent intensifies, and goal-oriented companies win

Talent becomes more and more expensive. This means that only very well-funded startups, or startups with sexy goals (saving the planet, improving women’s health, making NFTs), will win product, marketing, sales and engineering superstars. I can. Experienced operators can claim a ransom if the employer demands a ransom, and the employer has many options other than paying a high salary and offering a lot of benefits.

VC alternatives will be unique

Early-stage startups raise money from a variety of sources. The days of a handful of angels and a few local VCs piled up in a seed round are over. Now, startups receive money from the latest packs (Tom Bromfield, look at you) that turned angels from their founders, turned to revenue-based financing, and average seed-stage venture capital. I saw them working hard to show their added value. By 2022, it will be easier for everyday people to invest in startups through Angel Syndicate, and VC itself will begin to roll out non-equity-based financing options, increasing the alternatives to traditional venture capital. ..

AI-designed innovation editor Maija Palmer is brought to justice

The first AI-designed drug passed clinical trials in 2022, which marks a major validation of AI drug discovery. More major pharmaceutical companies are trading with AI startups, seeing large funding rounds and exits (here IPOs or acquisitions). But at the same time, pharmaceutical companies realize that AI-based drug discovery isn’t as big as it was billed. This is because the rest of the drug development cycle is as painful as it used to be and begins to be considered more seriously. How to fix these using AI. For example, use machine learning to streamline study patient selection.

Quantum computing becomes global

The number of quantum computers operating around the world is growing rapidly and is rarely manufactured by IBM and Google. IBM has a quantum processor with the largest number of qubits, which in November passed the 100 qubit barrier on a 127 qubit machine. However, many rivals are now getting alternatives despite running smaller processors, and every country will be competing to ensure they own their own quantum machines. .. More companies will start trying out quantum computers, but 2022 is not yet the year for everyone to discover their truly fascinating uses.

Chris Sisserian, Head of Intelligence, eliminates the need for European engineers to prove themselves

2022 is the year when European technology will finally grow and stop trying to prove itself. That’s what it is now, and it speaks for itself. Meaningless new records are set across funds raised, unicorns created, number of exits, and more. Increasing international interest, verification and competition will mature the industry.

The world peaks

Just as the global financial crisis of 2008 brought about a wave of FinTech innovation, the social crisis caused by Covid’s containment will create a boom in technology focused on society. In 2022, there will be a cohort of startups with new ways for us to socialize, build relationships, eat, drink, and share live experiences.

Hot take

People realize that the Metaverse doesn’t mean anything and stop using it.

Mimi Billing, senior reporter Clarna will be released (finally!)

Sweden’s FinTech Klarna has been shopping recently, with seven acquisitions last year. Using the latest Pricerunner, Klarna has established itself as a viable and competitive alternative for retail partners compared to Amazon, Google and Facebook. There may be several more acquisitions, and perhaps another, before Klarna goes public in the fall of 2022.

European VCs have begun to realize that Norway is a Scandinavian bargain

In Northern Europe, few countries look less like a startup ecosystem than Norway. Didn’t they have a lot of oil with a great fjord? Probably the view of most VCs.

But things are changing. SoftBank, Tencent and Sequoia have already expanded into the suburbs of Scandinavia, participating in Northzone (founded in Norway), EQT Ventures (using the AI ​​platform Motherbrain) and Kinnevik.

However, Norwegian tech companies aren’t good at making international splashes, and some of the best Norwegian startups are still in the spotlight. The stars in this space are Kahut! (Currently a public company) and Oda (a grocery delivery startup founded in 2013, currently aiming to expand its business in Europe). Next-generation startups are growing slowly in Norway, and VCs looking for bargains need to go their own way.

Michael Stothard, Editor A little bubble comes out of the market

Last year, I predicted European startup funding to reach a record $ 50 billion in 2021. This is a 20% year-on-year increase. Blimey, I was very wrong. In fact, the value of VCs in the European ecosystem has reached $ 120 billion due to trading frenzy.

Aside from my mottled track record, my prediction for 2022 is that there will be a bit of a bubble out of the market, reflecting the broader cooling of global risk needs. But European technology remains here, and funding levels will still be high around the $ 80- $ 120 billion mark, a number the ecosystem could only dream of a few years ago. ..

Funding for female founders remains poor

This year, startups with all-female founding teams raised just 1.1% of the total, down from 2.4% last year. This was despite much talk about this topic and the historic bull market. So next year, nothing will change and we expect the overall dire situation to continue. That said, looking at the less than $ 10 million funding round in 2021, the share of transactions won by all female founding teams increased by 1 percentage point from 6% to 7%. So is there still hope for improvement in the early stages?

Finally, find out the (actual) usage of the NFT

Investors will spend a lot of money on Metaverse startups. Equipped with FOMO, there is a stampede to support companies with various games and tools, creating a bubble. Dissatisfaction with this sector will begin to rise, and one of the NFT-powered fantasy sports trading companies will be caught up in controversy and make the sector shine. However, this is good in the end. NFT startups stop focusing solely on collectibles and find uses that are far more practical and valuable to the general public.

Eleanor Warnock, Commissioning Editor 2022, will be a year of educational technology and continuing education

Edtech was once a lagging sector in Europe, Norwegian Kafu! For a long time, it was the only success (Grammarly, founded in Ukraine, scooped into the United States as soon as possible). However, in 2021, GoStudent from Austria joined the ranks of unicorns, and other educational technology companies such as the French driving school Ornikar and Paris-based OpenClassrooms had a big round. There is a lot of confusion, especially in higher education and special education where individuals are looking for new institutions outside the traditional hierarchy.

Expect edtech to be marketed in the context of this future work and as a result raise much more capital. Skill updates and updates are more important to employees as people live longer and have multiple careers. Startups may begin offering educational sabbaticals to staff who seek to maintain their highest talent.

Europe is starting to have a more developed creator economy technology stack

This meme was very sad when I saw it earlier this year as Europe skipped the creator economy and went straight to the Web3 battle based on Twitter chatter. Poor Woody, I mean the creator economy.

I don’t want to play with you anymore pic.twitter.com/XWTS7cKyGf

Armand Type Beat (joebyron.eth.sol) (@ 2irl4u) November 9, 2021

But in 2022, we’ve actually seen creator economy start-ups start to thrive in Europe. USP in European technology has always respected human rights and technology built with many stakeholders in mind. So take a closer look at the creator economy startups, which have a co-owned community where everyone wins.

What Europe lacked in developing a powerful creator economy tech stack was its relationship with the entertainment industry (nothing was gained in Hollywood), but with more collaboration with the gaming industry. A used clothing app that can change and, interestingly, encourages a new generation of young side hustlers (both yelling at Depop and Vinted in Europe).

Blast!

The European startup scene wasn’t long enough to implode a company worthy of the Netflix series, but you’ll see at least one unicorn burning in the cash of all VCs.

