LG Display Announces Innovative Display Technology at CES2022





The company emphasizes differentiated cutting-edge technologies for improving people’s lives, including “OLED.EX,” the next step in the evolution of OLED. A transparent and flexible OLED solution that breaks away from spatial limitations. “IPS Black”, a new high-end LCD technology for IT products. New gaming OLED display, and 17-inch foldable OLED display for laptops.

OLED.EX, the next-generation OLED TV technology that provides an upgraded viewing experience

This year’s short top is LG Display’s latest OLED TV display “OLED.EX”. This further improves image quality and provides an upgraded viewing experience.

The next-generation OLED.EX display implements LG Display’s deuterium and personalized algorithm-based “EX technology.” Compared to traditional OLED displays, the bezel width is reduced by 30% from 6mm to 4mm based on the 65-inch OLED display, while the brightness is increased by 30%, improving the overall image quality of the OLED panel and designing. The excellent aesthetics of.

The name OLED.EX is an acronym for “Evolution” and “eXperience” and represents the company’s willingness to offer customers new experiences through evolving OLED technology.

Starting in the second quarter of 2022, LG Display will integrate innovative OLED.EX technology into all OLED TV displays, enabling people to enjoy the next level of immersive viewing experience.

State-of-the-art OLED innovation that provides an unprecedented experience

In addition to OLED.EX, LG Display presents a transparent OLED solution developed to more seamlessly bridge the gap between online space and physical space. Taking advantage of the self-luminous nature of OLEDs, the company’s transparent OLEDs boast high transparency enough to replace regular eyeglasses and the ability to display graphic effects and information with excellent image quality. In addition, the transparent OLED display boasts a slim design and light weight, so it can be widely used in various industries such as transportation and construction.

The company benefits from transparent OLEDs through a unique and eye-catching range of products, including “shopping managed showcases” and “show windows” for shopping malls, “smart windows” for offices, and transparent OLEDs for subways. I’m demonstrating. And the “OLED shelf” that can transform the interior of any house into a living space.

LG Display will announce the “Shopping Management Showcase”, a transparent OLED display mounted inside a wooden display stand. This will renew your offline shopping experience. Perfect for luxury department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen and harmonize with the products behind it to attract the attention of shoppers and enhance the atmosphere of the place.

Another example of LG Display redefining the shopping experience is the newly upgraded “Show Window”. Originally composed of a single transparent OLED display, the show window utilizes four 55-inch transparent OLED displays to offer a more unique and informative shopping experience, thereby opening up the advertising potential of window displays. Maximize.

As for offices, LG Display will showcase “smart windows” specially designed for future offices. By applying this transparent OLED technology to conference room windows, advanced smart windows can be transformed into vast screens for video conferences and presentations without compromising the open view of regular glass windows. Helps our team maximize productivity.

LG Display will also showcase transparent OLEDs for subway trains. Designed to replace the windows of existing subway trains, the transparent OLED display provides passengers with useful information about the subway schedule, weather and news while clearly showing the outside scenery. When fully applied to the transportation and mobility industry, transparent OLEDs are expected to provide an augmented reality-like experience, including real-time advertising and related information about famous landmarks as trains pass. Will be.

LG Display announces the latest concept, “OLED Shelf”, to modernize family life. It combines two transparent OLED displays up and down to seamlessly blend into the living room decoration and add elegance when hanging. From the wall shelves. The innovative OLED shelves are ideal for displaying TV shows and gallery paintings while running in Always on Display mode. In addition, the transparent OLED display demonstrates the ability to transform the interior of a home into a modern living space.

Another innovation ready to create a global headline is the company’s “Virtual Ride.” The innovative Virtual Ride is an indoor exercise bike with three vertically curved 55-inch OLED displays in front and behind it. Virtual Ride delivers outstanding all-round flexibility with vibrant, realistic image quality from OLED screens that allow riders to perform their favorite outdoor activities in the comfort of their home.

Next is the “Media Chair,” which combines a comfortable reclining chair with a curved cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display. The media chair takes advantage of the CSO’s powerful capabilities to emit sound from the display itself, unleashing a whole new experience where users can relax while enjoying an immersive theatrical experience at home.

In addition, LG Display will be showcasing gaming OLED displays. Already acclaimed by the gaming world, the Gaming OLED series boasts 10 times faster response times than traditional LCDs without compromising the ghosting effect, enjoying the superior image quality and immersive gameplay of the past. can do. The company’s acclaimed gaming OLED provides an even higher level of eye comfort, without the pain or tiredness of the eyes, even during long gaming sessions. LG Display will bring 48-inch and 42-inch gaming OLED displays to market in 2022.

LG Display will showcase a 17-inch foldable OLED for laptops. The display is almost completely crease-free when folded, allowing users to enjoy a single device in a variety of ways and formats, from tablets to laptops to portable monitors. In addition, the screen also includes the company’s touch screen solution, which allows you to use the screen with your pen or finger, depending on your taste and the task you are performing.

“IPS Black”, high-end premium LCD technology for IT products

LG Display is the first to announce “IPS Black,” a high-end, premium LCD technology for IT products. The IPS Black display boasts a black level that is 35% deeper than existing IPS products, providing extremely clear and accurate color accuracy. This is essential for a profession that succeeds in detail. In addition, IPS Black significantly reduces the level of blue light, flaunts a nearly borderless design on all sides of the display, enhances immersiveness, and looks great everywhere. LG Display introduces IPS Black technology in the CES 2022 via a 27-inch UHD monitor.

LG Display’s cutting-edge and innovative display products will be exhibited exclusively to customers through a virtual exhibition on the official CES website.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] Is a world-leading innovator in display technology, including thin-film transistor LCDs and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a wide range of sizes and specifications, primarily for use in a variety of other applications, including televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in South Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in South Korea, China and Vietnam. The company has approximately 63,360 employees worldwide. For more information on LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media contacts:

Jean Lee, Senior Manager for Global Communications Phone: + 822-3777-1689 Email: [email protected]

