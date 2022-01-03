Inside the latest power play in the beauty industry: technology acquisition





Creas has established a presence in Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. In addition, Reis was impressed with Cusp, a Creas technology platform with multifactorial capabilities. This allows you to integrate and distribute multiple products across multiple platforms at once, not just reports. You can also configure and create special offers and promotions on the fly and test them in real time, Reis adds.

The e-commerce boom triggered by the pandemic has highlighted that many unequipped companies are consistently operating online, Shkolnik said. Theoretically, many companies categorized all supply chains and logistics. [They] Soon after, they realized that they weren’t really ready to meet the demand. Today, these companies need to give consumers the confidence that when they buy a product online, the experience will be enjoyable and they will not have to return it.

No one in the industry was affected by the demands of the e-commerce boom, Shkolnik says.Even companies that have historically very powerful websites never believed they had, so they were tested to the limit. [to] It will be expanded according to its function.

To that end, Shkolnik suggests that the most valuable investment for some consumer brands may be the improvement of core functionality. We have a lot of focus on technology. There is a pivot in the perspective, and the current focus is to make sure that the online customer experience is really fluid, says Shkolnik. Later (BNPL).

Don’t miss the easy returns and easy-to-access customer service, says Shkolnik. If your company doesn’t have the complete infrastructure to absorb and adapt to some new technologies and platforms, it will only actually hurt your brand.

Acquisition and in-house development

Il Makiage, LOral, and SuperOrdinary all had strong internal capabilities, but knowing when to buy and when to continue building in-house is another difficult decision. For Super Ordinary Reis, the decision was about efficiency and speed. Really, it came down to my own impatience, because I know how long it will take to build a brand, he says. Doing this all internally required a lot of resources, bandwidth, and perhaps even team relocation.

LOral’s Balooch is frank about the acquisition of Modiface. In-house development has never been a problem for us. We’ve always wanted to look out, but sometimes we really need to sing for dinner and get the startup to help. A good startup has many options and needs to be focused.

The acquisition must be in line with the values ​​of companies that cannot buy the way to the Metaverse, says Accenture’s Depraeter-Montacel. If you don’t tell your consumers a true and real story, it kills your brand. Before deciding where to go, make sure it matches your storytelling very well, she says.

LOral takes that adjustment very seriously. For us, the problem is not, what is the latest technology? Balooch says. Our approach is not to ride the waves, but to understand what people really want and whether technology can solve it.

Do you have comments, questions or feedback? Feedback @ Email us at voguebusiness.com.

