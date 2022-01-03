Micromanagement is not the answer





My late mother, who was involved in human resources and customer service until her 70s, is now called an “engaged” employee. Without being late, we sincerely helped solve the problem and devoted ourselves to the organization. She didn’t complain and was willing to pull a little more than her weight when asked. She was as tech-savvy as digital natives. Her reviews were consistently great.

It wasn’t a physical or mental limitation that she finished her job. It wasn’t a daunting New England winter commute. It was a note left by her boss on her chair, stating that one of her trips to the bathroom took too long. Mom explained to me that she had already lost her main motivation to continue working, friendship, and the careful monitoring of her employees made casual chatting almost impossible. She drew a line that she had to hurry to the bathroom.

I recently came up with this story after reading about the growth of “tuttleware” for monitoring employees, especially those working remotely during a pandemic. These programs track everything from keyboard activity to the websites you visit. Other versions capture the speed at which warehouse workers select and pack items. No matter what the software measures, the unmistakable signal from leaders to employees is one of the distrusts that appear in micromanagement. And micromanagement, a practice that consistently appears in the discussions I promote about “bad” leaders, is almost certain to release even the most loyal workers.

The reason why micromanagement is so detrimental to worker well-being and productivity can be partially explained by self-determination theory, a long-standing study of human motives. The theory is that to be motivated, you need to meet three core needs: ability, autonomy, and relevance (or part of a team). Micromanagement reduces all three. Overshadowing every move of employees suggests a lack of confidence in their ability to do their job well. It also reduces their autonomy. And, as in my mother’s case, it destroys the relevance. Because each individual feels constantly forced to focus on completing the task. Treating people as if they were machines eliminates the potential for intrinsic motivation and goes against the social nature of humans. As Professor Tsedar Neely of Harvard Business School told HBS Working Knowledge, he said: [workers] No matter what you need, you have enough intelligence and good intentions to get the job done. “

Neuroscience also reveals why micromanagement is counterproductive. Donna Volpitta, an expert on “brain-based mental health literacy,” explained that the two most basic needs of the human brain are security and autonomy, both of which are trust-based. Leaders who instill trust in their employees foster that sense of security, autonomy and, by extension, loyalty. When leaders take control of their employees, they undermine their confidence, which tends to result in employee evasive behavior. It’s a natural brain reaction.

“Our brain has two basic modes of operation, short-term and long-term,” says Volpitta. “The short term is about survival. It’s the freezeflight fight reaction, or the” grasshopper “brain that’s flying around, as I call it.Long-term thinking considers results [and] Necessary for relationships and complex problem solving. It is the brain of an “ant” and is slowly and steadily progressing. She says micromanagement is constantly causing short-term survival thoughts that are detrimental to both social interaction and task completion.

Micromanagement gives managers the illusion of control. Still, it’s certainly an illusion. The large amount of data collected from hyper-observations does not track enthusiasm, commitment, or worker or customer satisfaction. The move to put people in a defensive and fear-based state creates a downward spiral of avoiding punishment rather than seeking rewards. As the old cynical saying says, “The beatings continue until morale improves.” It simply doesn’t work.

In my experience, micromanagement comes from predictable causes. Managers are actually unstable in their ability to manage people, workers lack sufficient training and resources to do their jobs well, and rely on indicators that cannot measure what is important.

I do not hold the manager completely responsible in this situation. Completing an MBA without having to take a single course in organizational behavior or psychology is still very easy. This will prevent future leaders from preparing for the challenging reality of encouraging people to unite and accomplish great things together. It’s a messy and emotional task, and it’s very different from the cool and rational world of numbers and plans.

Here are three antidotes to this trend towards managing Big Brother:

Educate yourself about humanity. There is increasing knowledge of how humans achieve their best performance, make decisions, and collaborate. Take advantage of it. Whether you prefer psychology or neuroscience (and I recommend both), invest in individual and team development, promote psychological safety, and how the brain responds to different stimuli. Learning how to treat people as fully competent adults has been shown to bring great benefits.

Do hard work to build soft skills. If you expect to lead, you have to be comfortable around people. It’s not natural for everyone. Start by asking your people: how can you make it easier for you to succeed? How do you think you can do better? What makes your day at work “great” for you? Open dialogue with team members presupposes a wealth of insight and wisdom, not lack, which helps improve skills and overall team performance.

Strive to clarify missions and metrics. While sticking to minute measurements, it’s easy to take a bigger mission for granted. Remind employees what is important and how it improves people’s lives. A better way to ensure that people are doing the right thing when no one is looking is to connect them deeply into their mission.

There was a time when organizational work was defined as people assigned to company-provided equipment performing the specified duties to produce standardized output. Rachel Happe, founder of organizational consulting firm Engaged Organizations, said management at the time tended to focus on completing tasks with exchangeable employees. Ultimately, the focus was on the application of individual and professional skills and unique achievements. Today, many memorization activities are automated, so individual skills and expertise are no longer sufficient to deal with complex challenges. Employees add maximum value through coordination, collaboration and creativity. Under these circumstances, management is about creating conditions for individual prosperity by fostering a community of workers who connect, support and challenge each other. “These settings create the best work through self-organization, psychological safety, and relationships,” says Happe. “The rapid pace of technology has evolved work faster than organizations and administrative tasks. Administrators need to pay attention to systems and their governance.”

To overcome the “massive resignation” and succeed beyond that, leaders need to accelerate their evolution. Doing so requires a great reassessment of their own, so they like my mother who are ready to accomplish great things if only their manager trusts them to do it. You can create an organization that attracts and retains.

