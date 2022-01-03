Amazon announces plans to create 550 new jobs in Tempe





Amazon today announced plans to further expand its Phoenix Tech Hub by creating more than 550 companies and tech jobs in Tempe over the next few years.

These new roles support Amazon’s growth team in consumer retail, Amazon web services, and operations, and include positions such as software development engineers, senior solutions architects, project managers, and business analysts.

Doug Welzel, site leader at Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub, says Phoenix and Tempe not only have an incredible existing talent pipeline, but they are also places where people want to move. We have achieved tremendous growth over the last few years, creating employment and financial opportunities for the wider community. We have already created more than 5,000 companies and technical positions in the Phoenix area and are pleased to continue investing here.

Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe, describes investments from companies like Amazon that continue to help Tempe continue to attract more businesses and technicians to our city. These types of investments not only help create good jobs, but also strengthen the economic engine of our community and provide more opportunities for our residents and citizens.

To keep up with the growth in Phoenix, Amazon is the Tempe 100S, developed by Cousins ​​Properties and Hines. Signed a 63,000-square-foot expansion at an existing office on Mill Avenue. Additional new office space will open for employees in late 2022.

Sandra Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Department of Commerce, is proud of Amazon’s continued investment in Arizona and the more than 32,000 jobs they support. The latest expansion of Amazons Tech Hub in Tempe reflects advanced skills and a growing workforce, as well as the greatest appeal for technology and innovation.

Amazon currently has more than 5,000 technicians and corporate employees working at Phoenix Tech Hub. As part of our recruitment and recruitment efforts, Amazon is constantly innovating and creating new programs to provide candidates of all backgrounds and experience levels with the opportunity to join the company.

Two of the latest programs are:

The Amazon Returnship is an initiative to help professionals return to work after losing or quitting their jobs, including those displaced by the effects of COVID-19. Through this 16-week paid initiative, Amazon has been offering programs to people who are unemployed or underemployed for at least a year. This initiative offers new opportunities for employees to rejoin by resuming their career at Amazon. Candidates go through a customized and simplified interview process that takes into account their career trajectory. When they start a new role, they receive dedicated support and personalized coaching. During the program, returnees may work on a particular project and, after four months, move to a full-time position on Amazon. Best Fit is a new program that allows software engineers to apply once and consider thousands of jobs across hundreds of teams in the company. This includes roles that you never thought of. This investment in Amazon Phoenix Tech Hub is part of the multi-city expansion of the country and the company as a whole. The company plans to create 3,000 jobs in Austin, Chicago and Phoenix over the next few years. Last year, Amazon announced that it would create 500 jobs in the Phoenix area and invest in 100 S. Mill Avenue. Today, Amazons Phoenix Tech Hub has more than 400 corporate and technology roles. If you are interested, you can see the details here.Commit to Arizona

Amazon continues to support the entire Arizona community, including the Foundation for Southern Arizona, which subsidizes local organizations that support LGBTQ + communities, and the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture Community, a non-profit organization governed by Native Americans. increase. To support a sustainable and fair local food system in and around the stupid.

Amazon also supports local schools through Amazon Future Engineers. Amazon Future Engineers is a global computer science education program aimed at inspiring and educating millions of students each year to try computer science and coding. The program supports more than 40 schools across Phoenix and has reached approximately 1,100 students with a high-quality computer science curriculum, robotics club, and project-based learning.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 32,000 full-time and part-time jobs in Arizona, with more than $ 16 billion state-wide, including fulfillment centers, Whole Foods Market locations, and Phoenix Tech Hub infrastructure. I have invested. These investments contributed an additional $ 13 billion to the Arizona economy, supporting 44,000 indirect jobs in addition to employees. The company employs directly from the construction industry in logistics and professional services positions. Currently, more than 37,500 independent authors and Amazon small businesses.

