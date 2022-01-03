This year’s Google Pixel 6 mobile phone hit





Public 2. January 2022, 3:50 pm

High tech at a hammer price in theory: The new Google Pixel 6 is a competing flagship in its pocket. It’s a shame that there is a shortage of mobile phones in this country.

1/10

The new Google Pixel 6 is only available in Germany from € 649.

today

This device is not officially available in Switzerland.

today

It’s on sale, but at around 830 francs, it’s a lot more expensive than Google in other countries.

today

With the Pixel 6, Google first has an impressive smartphone.

It’s a pity that the device is not officially sold in Switzerland.

In the test, the cell phone was particularly impressive with its camera.

Google Pixel 6 is not officially available in Switzerland starting at € 649. The new Android phone is available both in the Google store and in many stores in neighboring countries, but it’s available online in Germany, but at a high cost of around 830 francs.

It’s a shame because the Google Pixel 6 is one of the most exciting smartphones of the year. Defeat the flagship model of competition, which is relatively low-priced and costs two to three times as much. And the new Pixel phone doesn’t have to be hidden from a technical point of view.

Large camera bar

Google has redesigned the look of its new Pixel smartphone. The camera module protrudes from the back and extends across the width of the device. You can also choose from a variety of colors. In addition to black, the device is also available in turquoise and pale pink cream.

The Pixel 6 features Google’s first proprietary processor, a new tensor chip. In addition to protecting your smartphone, Tensor also provides features such as motion mode, sharpness, improved audio quality, and HDRnet for video, thanks to machine learning.

The Pixel 6 with Android 12 is a highlight for Android fans. There are some innovations in a nicely organized operating system. The menu and app now match the selected background color. Instead of simple symbols, the quick access bar displays practical bars such as WLAN and Bluetooth text, allowing you to switch between key navigation and gesture navigation at any time. ..

The camera is great

Google Pixel 6 offers camera performance that puts most of the most expensive flagships of other manufacturers in the shade. This is especially impressive at night. It’s slightly yellowish, but the image looks crisp and crisp, with attention to detail.

The Pixel 6 actually blooms in difficult lighting conditions. Anyway, there are wonderful pictures during the day. The camera app itself is also clearly laid out. The camera’s limitations are the slightly blurry edges of ultra-wide-angle shots and the maximum pixelated zoom.

Battery lasts 1.5 days

Another small drawback is 128 GB of non-expandable memory, which many users can handle, as photos and videos are so much fun. The Pixel 6 is definitely about the battery. The intensity is 4,620mAh and it lasts for a day and a half at average usage.

The Google Pixel 6 can be charged wirelessly at 21 watts. It also has all the new technologies and features such as 5G, dual SIM, E-SIM support, WiFi 6, and a fingerprint sensor that reacts quickly and accurately under the display. With IP68 protection, your new smartphone will be able to withstand water and dust and will need to receive a security update from Google for 5 years. As for sound, speakers are built into the top and bottom of the device, so you can get a distortion-free stereo sound even at high volume. No more is possible. What you really want is that Google really officially brings the device to Switzerland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20min.ch/story/google-pixel-6-handy-hit-des-jahres-597554481847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

