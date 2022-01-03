Apple expects 2022 lineup: iPhone 14, redesigned MacBook Air, etc.





Apple will release a full list of all devices in 2022, and Mark Gurman writes about his expectations in the latest version of the PowerOn newsletter. This year’s Gurmans expectations include an upgraded iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and other devices.

Gurmans predicts that at least some of the iPhone 14 models scheduled for release this year will have a hole-punch display. This has been one of the biggest design upgrades expected on smartphones for some time, and other sources such as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also talked about it.

So does this mean that the iPhone signature notch may eventually be removed? It can happen. Also, like most Android devices, you can replace the notched display with a small circular notch to house the front camera. Perhaps Apple could move the Face ID system under the display.

Apple also has a redesigned MacBook Air on the card, and a new M2 chip could power everything. According to Garman, the M2 is slightly faster than the M1, and he expects the chip to have an 8-core CPU like the M1 chip and a 9-core or 10-core GPU. If this turns out to be true, it’s an upgrade to the 7-core or 8-core GPUs that exist on the current MacBook Air.

Apple may also launch a smaller Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro desktop tower with a CPU of up to 40 cores and a GPU of 128 cores, as Gurman expects. The new Mac mini and the larger iMac are also expected.

2022 could also be the year Apple will move from using Intel processors on Mac to using only its own chips. When Apple announced its chips in June 2020, the company said it would take about two years to switch from Intel to its silicon.

The 2022 forecast also includes the long-awaited AR / VR headset that may be announced at WWDC 2022. However, as Gurman warns, it may be postponed.

In addition to these, an iPhone SE with 5G, an iPad Pro with wireless charging support, and a more robust version of the Apple Watch will be available in 2022.

