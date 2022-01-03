Henry Kissinger and former Google head Eric Schmidt say diplomatic dialogue needs to take place now to control AI





The United States and China are competing for who can be the first in the field of AI, both spending billions of dollars to do so. But many are worried about the implications of how it is used and whether the world is ready to hand over human decisions to machines.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says artificial intelligence marks the end of the Age of Enlightenment. It changes the concept of human reality and the essence of its knowledge.

Nearly 99 years old is writing a book called The Age of AI: And Our Human Future with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Both participated in a virtual debate at the Council on Foreign Relations event. They say diplomatic discussions need to begin right now to prepare what artificial intelligence means in the future.

“In this book, the most important thing to worry about is basically the warning launch system. These are called lethal autoweapon systems, and computers I don’t want a situation where a computer decides to start a war because it decides something is wrong.

For example, in a lively cyber war, he says, humans may not have time to make decisions. Therefore, diplomatic planning is essential.

Kissinger says he had a similar problem in the nuclear field, but with a much more transparent technology, he was able to count big.

Henry Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Judy Woodruff at the CFR Virtual Session on December 20, 2021

There are steps that can slow down the AI ​​competition. The Trump administration has restricted China’s access to UV semiconductor manufacturing. This is an ongoing measure by the Biden administration. The Dutch have enforced a ban, banning the export of machines that use UV light to make the fastest microprocessors and memory chips.

A recent independent report by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence called for a rapid upgrade to the Pentagon’s data architecture. This committee was established under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019 to consider how to advance the development of AI for national security and defense purposes. According to a nearly 800-page document, the US government is currently not ready for AI threats and needs to be ready for AI by 2025.

Using the power of your computer’s brain is not all bad. According to Schmidt, AI did what scientists couldn’t do. We have developed a drug called haricin that attacks antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The challenge regulates it effectively.

