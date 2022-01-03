Moto G71 India launch scheduled by the second week of January





The launch of the Moto G71 India may be coming soon. The date has not yet been officially confirmed by a Lenovo-owned brand, but a new leak suggests that the latest Moto G-series phones will be available later this month. Last November, the Motorola handset made its global debut with the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 phones. Of these, the Moto G51 and Moto G31 smartphones have been announced in India so far. The Moto G71 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. Other highlights of the handset include a triple rear camera, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The tipster YogashBrar (@heyitsyogesh) used Twitter to propose the imminent launch of the Moto G71 in India. He claimed that the new smartphone would arrive in India by the second week of January and the brand would soon make fun of the arrival of mobile phones in India. However, Tarekomi did not provide an exact release date.

Gadgets 360 has contacted Motorola India for comments on the launch. This report is updated when the company responds.

Moto G71 price and specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Moto G71 was launched globally in the third week of November, along with the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31.

Worldwide, the Moto G71 costs € 299.99 (about 25,200 rupees). Indian varieties may be priced in the same range.

In comparison, the price of the Moto G515G in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The price of the Moto G31 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is Rs. 12,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants are available for Rs. 14,999.

Moto G71 works on Android 11. The handset features a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 409ppi. The Moto G71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Moto G71 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Moto G71 also has a 16-megapixel front camera. Motorola phones have a 5,000mAh battery with a Turbo Power 30 fast charge. Connection options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.

