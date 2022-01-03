Language of Innovation: How AI Improves Marketers’ Translation Experience





Mention artificial intelligence when discussing language services. Most people will agree that machine learning has led to faster translations and localizations. But did it make them better?

In a recent Industry Dive survey of 172 marketing executives, while more than half AI is a key component of language services, simplicity remains a major issue when translating or localizing content for the market. It states that.

Indy Nagpal, Chief Platform Officer at Straker Translations, said it doesn’t have to be this way.

“The secret is to build a system that can respond to time sensitivities and maintain quality,” he said. These systems are being put to practical use as AI leads to advances in translation memories and new streamlining of workflows.

Merryn Straker, co-founder and chief operating officer of Straker Translations, said machine learning was poised to disrupt the entire industry 10 years ago.

“This has confused the traditional industry and is not a replacement for humans, but we had a firm belief that in reality humans and machines would work together,” she said. ..

Chris Reid, CEO of Stretch Creative, said he understands the benefits. While working on product descriptions for Fortune 500 clients in batches of 25,000 to 50,000 at a time, his team relies on solutions that achieve not only speed and scale, but also accuracy.

“The way we talk about products for fashion and apparel customers is very different from the way industrial customers talk about hydraulic pumps, for example,” Reed said. “Different words are really important.”

According to Nagpal, translation memories come into play here. Advances in AI allow clients’ past translation histories to easily influence future work.

“For example, when a file comes in, it’s automatically analyzed,” he said. The automated system reviews the copy, divides it into segments, and then human reviewers and verifiers (including the client’s own team) base it on localized phrase order and the language of a particular industry. And audit the content for the appropriate nuances and terms. That work will be part of the data that the automated system uses to “learn”, making the next translation faster and more accurate, he said.

“Therefore, if there was content translated from English to Spanish in the past, the next time similar content appeared for translation, the system would have built-in smart features,” Oh, like this. There is something. It was translated before, so let’s suggest translating it this way. “” By leveraging machine learning, when a document reaches human reviews, the speed and accuracy of translation will be greatly improved. I will do it, “he said.

This is what Reed sees first-hand in the work his team has created for Canadian clients.

“French Canadians are a very difficult language to translate,” Reed said. “Yes [through automation] Straker loops through all the feedback about “This is a tone, this is a voice”. With about 45 writers and editors on this project alone, innovation helped bring this project to the finish line in order to do this on a large scale. There are no major gaps in the production schedule. “

Nagpal said this is one of two ways AI has changed the translation.

“Segmentation across all languages ​​provides a very good foundation for holding large amounts of data,” says Nagpal. “Then we’ll use that data to build layers on top of it. These layers are included in the workflow.”

Advances in AI will make it easier for language service providers to streamline internal processes, he said.

“For example, with so many data points, we can identify the best translator for a particular job,” he said. This could also serve as a way to improve project efficiency, reduce costs, and speed up the delivery of translated content to clients, he said.

This approach also helps improve accuracy, Straker said.

“There are translators who specialize in a particular subject area,” she said. “Therefore, it’s different from the translators you use for talent content, marketing content, sales content, and technical content. You can use the data to understand the best translators to work on.”

Reed said he and his team can understand the long-term value of this approach.

“That doesn’t mean that machine learning can lower costs or increase profit margins,” he said. “It’s about increasing efficiency and then pulling in and checking humans. [the translation] It serves the purpose not only for projects, but especially for those who plan to consume this content to make any purchase decisions. “

It all comes down to trust, he said, and having translation partners leverage AI to improve quality can make a real difference.

Merryn Straker agrees.

“What you have to do is that your language service provider can go out, procure the right linguists to do this job, and provide the right service you’re looking for at your price point. Building trust, “she said. “We work with our clients to get the best results.”

