Apple’s new standalone monitor could cost about half the price of Pro Display XDR





Based on Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman comment, Apple’s rumored new consumer stand-alone monitor is coming this year and could be priced around $ 2,500.

In the first “Power On” newsletter in 2022, Gurman said the new monitor “will be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR” and “hopes” to be available later this year. I am saying.

When it comes to Macs and iPads, we expect Apple’s next external monitor to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR coming out next year.

Apple is believed to be developing a low-cost external monitor that will be sold with the high-end Pro Display XDR, which costs $ 4,999 before taking into account the optional $ 999 stand.

With that in mind, Garman’s wording suggests that while the new display doesn’t look very bullish about being released this year, it’s confident that it will be priced around $ 2,500. ..

Gurman first reported that Apple developed a stand-alone display in January 2021 and suggested that it would replace Apple’s previous Thunderbolt Display, which was introduced in 2011 for $ 999 and was discontinued in 2016. I am.

In its December newsletter, Garman used the Q & A section to double his belief that Apple is preparing a new display. We spend the equivalent of a down payment on a luxury car on Pro Display XDR. “

In related rumors, Twitter-based leaker @dylandkt claimed last month that LG is developing three new standalone displays that could be for Apple. A 32-inch model that could be the new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip.

In Garman’s latest newsletter, a connected journalist also covered his other expectations for new Apple products coming out over the next year.

