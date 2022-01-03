iCreate has announced the jury selected for the Grand Finale of EVangelise ’21. Winners will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Startup Summit.





ANI | Updated: January 3, 2022 17:11 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 (ANI / NewsVoir): India’s leading innovation-based startup incubator, iCreate (International Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship), has been highly acclaimed for EVangelise ’21, the grand finale of its first EV challenge. Announced the members. The final evaluation and top three announcements will be made at the Vibrant Gujarat Start-up Summit-2022 (VGSS) hosted on iCreate. EVangelise was a three-step international challenge for seven months. It is open to start-ups, college students, research institutes, independent innovators, and EV enthusiasts with innovations related to the subcomponents of two-wheeled and three-wheeled electric vehicles. The idea of ​​creating a major challenge unique to India’s EV segment stems from the estimated increase in EV adoption in the commercial market. This allows iCreate to become an integral part of the transition to EV by facilitating innovation. The jury lineup includes Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO Other Energy, Stephen Lewis, CEO, Exide Leclanche, Parag Amin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iCreate, Kartikey Hariyani, TecSo CHARGE + Founder of ZONE, Vice Chairman of Kinetic Engineering Limited, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited, Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate and other industry mentors and leaders. The finalists will be marketed to the judges within the specified time limit of 5 minutes, followed by a Q & A session on the feasibility of innovation and its relevance to the market. I would like to comment on the jury lineup and EVangelise’s next grand finale. ’21, iCreate CEO Anupam Jalote said: It is functioning and we believe that the impact generated by this initiative will help India become a world leader in 2W / 3WEV in a period of 3-5 years. “

“This year’s VGSS relies on the axis of” From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ” This is in line with iCreate’s vision of achieving consistent strategic intervention at all stages of the startup, enabling prosperity from conception to market entry. Indian startup ecosystem from Gujarat. We couldn’t find a better stage to develop a winning entrepreneur than the very stage of VGSS where the world gathered to praise India’s destroyers and innovators, “he added. Participate in the coveted and vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial investor summit organized by the Government of Gujarat in Gujarat. The summit focuses solely on fostering an ecosystem of fast-growing start-ups in India. This edition of VGSS focuses on “Startups: Inspiring Disruptive Innovations” and aims to highlight the potential of startups, innovations and entrepreneurs in India and Gujarat. A front runner who creates the next generation of entrepreneurs through innovative challenges and programs like EVangelise. Winners of four innovation categories and three stages will receive a total of 88.5 Rack Indian Rupees guaranteed cash awards. The top three winners will receive a cash prize of 10 rupees, 7.5 rupees and 5 rupees, respectively. In addition, each guarantees incubation support of Rs 50, market connectivity and industry mentorship. iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous center. The Gujarat government’s excellence company and India’s largest institution for transforming innovation-based start-ups into successful businesses. Located on a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus in Ahmedabad’s Devd Horella, it has supported more than 454 innovations and 30 patents in its “high five, entrepreneur first” model, connecting with mentors and markets. rice field. And money. Embedded systems and IoT are iCreate’s key areas in areas such as electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, health tech, industrial automation and renewable energy. It is home to India’s largest innovation lab and has partnerships with major institutions in the United States, Israel and other countries. For more information, please visit www.icreate.org.in. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir)

