OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R may be discontinued





OnePlus 9RT smartphones and OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be available in India shortly. The company confirmed that the two devices arrived in India via two separate tweets encrypted with Morse code. The OnePlus 9RT, sometimes called the OnePlus RT in India, made its debut in China last year. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is available in other global markets as well as China. Meanwhile, rumors say that OnePlus may discontinue the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8T smartphones after the OnePlus 9RT hits the market.

OnePlus India posted two tweets with a mysterious message in Morse code. Decryption suggests official confirmation that the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in India. The Morse code of the first tweet is converted to ONEPLUS 9 (probably referring to OnePlus 9RT), and the second tweet is converted to ONEPLUS BUDS Z2. Other than that, there is no information about the debut of these products. In December, a support page for OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India was found on the company’s website.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT, or (OnePlus RT), runs on Android 11-based ColorOS and features a 6.62-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, it is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.

OnePlus 9RT connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. The phone has dual stereo speakers and a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones feature an 11mm dynamic driver and come with a Bluetooth v5.2 connection. They have active noise canceling (ANC) support. The earphones are IP55 certified and the charging case is rated IPX4. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life. It comes with a touch control and includes a transparency mode.

Meanwhile, Tarekomi tweeted that OnePlus may discontinue the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8T after the launch of the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R were launched in India earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/oneplus-9rt-buds-z2-india-launch-confirmed-2685840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos