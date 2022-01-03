CES Gadget Show Stages Careful Returns in COVID-19





Is there anyone going to CES this year?

MATT O'BRIEN

January 3, 2022

After the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip, where long-running questions in the tech world will finally be answered.

Jean Foster, senior vice president of the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the event, knows that this year will be a small show for obvious reasons. Some giant tech companies have abandoned plans to attend directly. The latest sign of shrinking size was Friday’s announcement that CES will run a day shorter than originally planned.

Due to the growing concern about the safety of indoor events and overseas travel due to the widespread use of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a vast exhibition floor will open on Wednesday. By late December, CTA expected 50,000 to 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, compared to more than 170,000 who came to the last face-to-face rally two years ago.

Some enthusiastic CES followers were pondering the choice between going home and staying home until last week.

Prince Constantijn of the Kingdom of the Netherlands said in a December interview that online CES is not the actual CES. You have to look at the product and meet people. But a week later, the royal family, who regularly serves as envoys to Dutch tech startups, eventually chose to stay home. His country has sent the minimum crew required to CES2022. Even if you send someone, so do many big tech companies.

The final Physical CES in January 2020 invested an estimated $ 300 million in the Las Vegas economy. Few participants knew that the coronavirus outbreak would occur in central China and that it would still take several months before the pandemic was declared. Due to the proliferation of COVID-19 hospitalizations around the world and the lack of widespread availability of vaccines, the CTA held a meeting online in 2021.

Eight months ago, the trading group announced that it was ready to return to Nevada in 2022, but it offers the option of having remote participants virtually see some of it. Those traveling to CES must show that they are fully vaccinated and will be provided with the COVID-19 test kit. A mask is required inside.

CES may be the most economically important event of the year from a convention perspective, “said Alan Feldman, a former casino executive and fellow at the International Games Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It’s something we’re looking forward to for local hotels, restaurants, casinos, retailers and entertainment crews, “Feldman said.

With a small audience, about 2,000 exhibitors occupying the same vast footprint, and the desire to keep people away, CTA Foster said, “The main changes in people are more free space and more space. It will be a passage. “

For variants of the Omicron coronavirus, it remains unclear whether it causes more or less serious illness. Scientists say Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, including Delta.

Even without a pandemic to undermine the party, technology industry analyst Carolina Milanage said that such a large industry event is more than ever as digital technology provides other ways for networks to keep up with trends. Also said it was less important.

CES used to stand for Consumer Electronics Show, but Milanesi said decades ago, gatherings were no longer the place to find the next consumer gadget, and long-term technologies such as self-driving cars and artificial intelligence applications. It is fused to smart homes and cities that said it is focused on the cycle.

According to Milanage, she no longer goes to CES to see what’s in the best buys nearby by the summer.

A new exposition category centered around digital assets called Non-Alternative Tokens (NFTs), as well as space technology and food, reflect the latest technology buzzwords in the minds of investors and marketers. Although explored from within the physical convention floor, some companies are also planning to hype their vision for the next generation of the Internet, a collection of virtual worlds called the Metaverse.

Milanesi has been regularly attending CES for 10 years to monitor tech companies and trends, but due to public health concerns, he was wondering if he would drop out this time. She has finally decided to attend in mid-December, but will visit the exhibition hall to do something else, but skip the big speech event that can be seen from the hotel room.

I haven’t set a cocktail time yet, she said. That’s a big reason to go to CES and meet people in person. With a glass in hand, people can talk about things a little more comfortably.

