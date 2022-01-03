What do you expect from Google stocks?





Mountain View, USA: Logo of Google, an internet search engine company headquartered in … [+] June 5, 2005, at Mountain View in Silicon Valley, southern San Francisco. AFPPHOTO / Nicolas KAMM (Photo providers must read NICHOLASKAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

[Updated 01/03/2021] Google update

Alphabet inventory has increased by 69% since the beginning of 2021, but is now approaching short-term potential. The company continues to grow steadily in revenue and revenue. In the first nine months, Google’s revenue was $ 182 billion, up 45% year-over-year. The Google Search segment contributed nearly 60% of total revenue, while the YouTube Ads (57% YoY) and Google Cloud (48% YoY) segments showed high growth. Operating profit more than doubled in the first nine months as the company continued to improve operational efficiency.

EPS

Trephis

We believe that high earnings growth and improved margins are already reflected in stock prices. Overall, Google’s revenue is expected to increase 38% in 2021 to $ 252 billion, while net income is expected to be approximately $ 76.6 billion. Revenue in 2022 is expected to reach $ 283 billion. In addition, its net profit could increase to $ 83.5 billion, with EPS numbers increasing to $ 121.78 in 2022 and a price-earnings ratio of 26.1 times, Google’s valuation of $ 3173. It is 8% higher than the current market. price.

Below is a previous article on Google’s stock. Here you can track the view over time.

[Updated 06/24/2021] Are Google Stocks Undervalued?

Alphabet inventories have increased by 45% since the end of 2020, but are now approaching short-term potential. By comparison, the S & P 500 increased by 13% from the end of 2020. Despite the coronavirus crisis, GOOG revenues increased 19% in 2020, with the Google Cloud and YouTube advertising segments driving growth. Momentum continued in the first quarter of 2021, with the company recording revenue of $ 55 billion, up 34% year-on-year, and operating profit improved to 30%. Revenue increased from $ 6.8 billion in the year-ago quarter to $ 17.9 billion. This momentum is expected to continue in 2021.

Google’s revenue in 2021 is expected to increase 29% year-on-year to $ 236 billion. In addition, its net profit could increase to $ 49.2 billion, with EPS figures rising to $ 71.69 in 2021, coupled with a 37.6-fold price-earnings ratio of $ 2693, 6% higher than the current market. It leads to Google’s evaluation. price.

[Updated 02/08/2021] Is Google out of stock in the short term?

Despite a 57% increase from the end of 2019, Alphabets shares are still on a gradual uptrend in the short term. GOOG’s share price has increased from $ 1337 at the end of 2019 to about $ 2098 now, compared to the S & P 500, which rose 20% from the end of 2019. The company has seen revenue growth over the last few years, as well as P / E multiples. ..

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, GOOG revenue increased 19% in 2020, with the Google Cloud and YouTube advertising segments leading the growth. In 2020, GOOG exceeded its revenue consensus forecast by 13% year-on-year to $ 182.5 billion, with basic EPS recorded at $ 59.15, up from $ 49.59 in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the company reported $ 65 billion in cash inflows from its annual operating activities.

Google’s revenue is expected to increase by 20.3% in 2021 to $ 219.6 billion compared to the previous year. In addition, net income could increase to $ 45.9 billion, with EPS figures increasing to $ 66.89 in 2021. This, coupled with a price-earnings ratio of about 32.3 times, will give Google a valuation of about $ 2,160. This is the current market price.

[Updated 07/28/2020] Has Google run out of room for growth as the world wrestles with Covid-19?

After rising 43% from its March 23 low this year, we believe the current price-earnings ratio is around $ 1,512 per share, with Alphabets’ share price up slightly. Google’s share price has risen from a recent low of $ 1,057 to $ 1,512, and S & P has also risen about 44%. The rise in stock prices was supported by the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus, announced on March 23, boosting market sentiment. Prices rose even further as Google’s first-quarter 2020 revenues exceeded market estimates. Advertising revenue growth slowed, but non-advertising revenue was still resilient. Lockdown restrictions have increased the use of all Google properties from Google Search to Youtube. This is a good sign for the company. In the non-advertising segment, usage of certain products such as Google Classroom and Meet is also skyrocketing, and corporate stock prices are rising.

Part of the rise in stock prices during the 2016-2019 period is justified by 75% growth in earnings. Google revenue increased from $ 90 billion in 2016 to $ 162 billion in 2019, primarily due to increased advertising revenue from the Google search segment. This was offset by a 2% drop in profitability as the net margin dropped slightly from 21.6% in 2016 to 21.2% in 2019.

Stock prices rose during this period due to increased margins and earnings (and the decrease in margins in 2017 was due to temporary tax costs), with a 27x flat P / E in 2016 and 2019. It became a multiple. Standing 31 times. We believe that the market is optimistic for Internet companies in the current environment, which has led to its rise.

Impact of coronavirus

The global spread of the coronavirus has led to blockades in various cities around the world, which have affected industrial and economic activity. This can adversely affect consumption and personal consumption. In particular, Google’s inventory has increased by about 5% since January 31, after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in the light of the coronavirus epidemic. However, the S & P 500 index was flat during the same period. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company saw a 13% increase in total revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Google Cloud recorded 52% year-over-year revenue growth and 10% year-over-year growth in advertising revenue. That said, lower personal consumption and spending in the coming months can lead to lower advertising demand, as companies can focus on their core costs.

The actual recovery and timing depends on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. The dashboard Trends in US Covid-19 Cases gives an overview of how pandemics are spreading in the United States, in contrast to the trends in Brazil and Russia. Inspired by the Fed’s horror, the market was ready to look at the current weak times, look at the 2022 results, and take a longer-term view. Market sentiment can be capricious, but evidence of a rise in new cases can surprise investors again.

There are some companies that look like better bets than GOOG stocks. Google’s peer comparison also summarizes how companies compete with peers for key metrics.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Introducing a high-quality portfolio that has consistently dominated the market since the end of 2016.

Return

Trephis

Invest in the Trefis MarketBeating portfolio

See all Trefis price quotes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2022/01/03/whats-to-expect-from-googles-stock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos