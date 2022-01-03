Innovation, cognitive noise, and intuition based on information





Chamois goat and fox (Photo courtesy of Arterra / Universal Images Group, via Getty Images)

I have something to say about getting enough facts in advance.

About 2500 years ago or so, Greek fablist Aesop spelled a betrayal of poor decision-making through an ancient story, a fox and a goat. Basically, there are foxes. He falls into the well and can’t get out. Fortunately for him, a thirsty goat passed by. To make the short story even shorter, the fox tricks the goat into saying that the water is delicious and jumps into the well. Next, a cage predator jumps on the goat’s back (beware of spoilers) and escapes from the well, leaving the goat pickled.

The lesson here is that decisions made without thorough investigation of the facts are fool’s errands.

So when it comes to making decisions (especially those of strategic importance), when should you bring your gut, and when should you keep your fire? How do you strike the right balance between reflection and action? To gain insight into the science of how and why people make decisions, I with Dr. Daniel Kahneman, Professor of Psychology, Professor Emeritus of Eugene Higgins, and Professor of Psychology and Public Relations at Princeton University. I talked.

In 2002, Dr. Kahneman was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for “integrating insights from psychological research into economic science, especially on human judgment and decision-making under uncertainty.” In the spring of 2021, he co-authored the book Noise: Imperfections in Human Judgment. This book explores the effects of noise and how it can adversely affect your judgment.

In the discussion below, Dr. Kahneman discusses intuition, risk acceptance and aversion, hierarchical bias, and considerations to keep in mind when weighing the strengths of individual and group decision making.

Corporate innovation is challenged by the fact that innovation essentially contains more unknowns, and more unknowns mean more risk. Companies tend to avoid risk. What recommendations do corporate innovation decision makers have to achieve the right balance between fast and slow thinking: fast and intuitive decision-making and careful and thoughtful decision-making? mosquito?

Daniel Kahneman, Princeton University (Photo courtesy of Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Burda Media)

Getty Images of Bruda Media

Kahneman: I think there are two questions here. One is about creativity and the other is about the speed and slowness of thinking, not necessarily the same. When it comes to creativity and risk pursuit (or to avoid exaggerated risk aversion), it’s a matter of organizational incentives and attitudes towards what is expected to be a failure. Increase your willingness to take risks by reducing the relative cost of personal failure. It anticipates how much hindsight, responsibility and responsibility.

Jeff Bezos spoke very clearly about the fact that it is healthy for an organization to fail frequently. Because if you don’t fail often, you’re not taking enough risk. Failure often means that there is an individual in charge of the project, who is clearly too optimistic about the project that will eventually fail and must seek the support of the organization. It must be considered a badge of honor that they tried but did not hold against them that it did not work, and did not hold against those who proposed to do it. Must be. The whole question of how to deal with failure is the main driving force for organizational creativity.

How can I avoid the negative effects of both snap judgment and analytical paralysis, especially if analytical paralysis often hinders innovation?

Kahneman: Different problems require different degrees of reflection. As a result, it is generally difficult to give advice on how much reflection should be addressed before people make a decision. It really depends on the amount of information you need. I think there is an interesting concept of due diligence. The concept of due diligence is to spend the right amount of effort on the problem, no more, no less.

If you are making an acquisition, there is an appropriate amount of effort so that you have a specific checklist of what you need to know about your organization before you recommend it. The list is fairly well understood and anyone who shortens the list by saying they have an intuition about what the outcome will be at the wrong risk.

Subjective self-confidence does not indicate accuracy.Dr. Daniel Kahneman, 2002 Nobel Laureate in Economics

Just as there is a checklist of what needs to be done with respect to an acquisition, what must be done before making a decision (in any class of decisions), I think it makes sense for any organization. increase. Going beyond that can lead to paralysis, but going faster can lead to inadequate decision making.

It is necessary to clarify within the organization what level of due diligence is expected in a particular coin decision. This is up to the level of time spent researching the organization before deciding whether to get involved. no.

Is there a preferred difference between how individuals make decisions and how groups make decisions when it comes to decision-making challenges in times of uncertainty?

Kahneman: I think the main advantage of groups in the context of decision making is that they protect individuals from the responsibility of bad bids. That is, if an individual decides to invest in a particular stock, buy a particular company, or do something in line with those policies, so that it doesn’t get worse if things get worse. It is very important to get the group to approve the individual decision. The accused individual, it goes back to what I said earlier about the amount of risk.

A major advantage of groups in that context is the diffusion of responsibility for failure. I’m starting with the premise that you want to encourage risk taking, you have an organization that is overly risk-averse. If you want to encourage taking risks, the way to go is to protect the individual and the way to do this is to work within the group. If you feel you’re taking too much risk, it’s not the way you’re trying to do it. It really depends on where you think you are.

What do you think is the proper role of intuition in judgment? How can you get the most out of it, especially in innovation?

Kahneman: That’s a topic I’ve come up with. There is intuition and worship of intuitive leaders, but I think it is exaggerated and potentially dangerous.

There is a real intuition, and we know when intuition can be trusted. Gary Klein and I actually wrote the dissertation together. He has a lot of support for expert intuition and I’m skeptical.

It is clear that expert intuition develops when the world is regular, there are many opportunities to learn it, and the feedback received from the world is clear, clear and swift. It happens to chess players, tactical decision makers, and doctors who learn to make specific diagnoses. They live in a predictable world.

It does not occur with inventory picking. That is, it does not happen where the world is terribly irregular. There is no opportunity.

Now, what is surprising is that intuition is an emotion. I can’t express exactly what I know, but I feel I know something. The problem is that intuition is defined that way, even if you don’t really know what you’re talking about. Some intuitions are reliable and some are not. Subjectively, you have no clue as to what it is. The only way to decide which intuition to trust and which intuition to ask is to ask the questions you asked earlier about the environment and the opportunity to learn it. If your environment is regular and you have the opportunity to learn it, your intuition can be trusted. Otherwise, they can’t.

That is an important point. Subjective self-confidence is not a good indicator. Because people are often very confident when making mistakes, even if they are making predictable mistakes.

What is the role of intuition? “Noise” shows that it is absolutely necessary to make decisions with an intuitive sense, with a certain degree of confidence in their validity, rather than eliminating the role of intuition in decision making. increase. That’s okay. This is what we are trying to do. But our view is that intuition should be delayed.

You shouldn’t eliminate it, but you should delay it. Information about the various attributes of the problem needs to be systematically collected and analyzed. After gathering information, you can only form a global impression, have a general intuition, and build confidence if you have a general profile of the situation, including all aspects. Your judgment. The idea of ​​delaying intuition is absolutely essential to our point of view. Otherwise, people tend to jump to conclusions. They are susceptible to confirmation bias and do not collect the information they need.

How an organization can overcome hierarchical bias (the higher the ladder, the more emphasis it has on perspective), and instead better accept the value of the idea, regardless of the position of the person in the organization. Can you do it?

Kahneman: I think the responsibility here lies entirely with the people at the top of the organization. People at the lower levels of the organization need to be free to express their ideas to the extent that it makes sense. Tones, what is allowed and what is not, are entirely determined at the top. There are organizations that actually seek the opinions of relatively low-level employees. Google was known to have it in its early days. There will be company-wide meetings where people just say things, and the leaders of the organization will listen to them.

The culture that promotes this either exists or does not exist. In many bureaucratic organizations, such cultures tend to be oppressed. The higher the level within your organization, the less likely you are to feel such excitement about new ideas. Responsibility lies at the top. No individual in the organization will deal with it.

Certainly there are techniques that the highest paid person should not talk about first. They need to be very careful not to reveal their opinions, and the best way to do this is for them to have no opinions. That’s the best way to run a discussion. If you have already decided, you are not running a discussion. You are trying to convince others to follow you. If this is the context you are trying to determine, delaying intuition applies to leaders.

This predetermines what you are trying to do here, whether you are trying to make the best possible decision, or whether you are trying to line up people behind the decisions you have already made. But it’s not always obvious to the group, and it may not always be obvious to the individual himself. Clarifying it would seem useful. Obviously, if you want to make a real decision, it’s more important to hide your tentative opinion. If you want to take people, hiding your opinion is far less valuable.

