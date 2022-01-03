



The OnePlus 10 pro will be available this month, making it the ninth iteration in the series (there was no OnePlus 4). Leaks suggest UI improvements and new designs and hardware upgrades. Here’s everything you’ve ever known about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Release Date and Design

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had previously confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available later this month. However, a recent leak from Tarekomi’s Abhishek Yadav suggests a January 11 launch, backed by a promotional video for the Chinese market.

According to this leaked video from Weibo, the OnePlus 10 Pro was released on January 11, 2022. https: //t.co/Ww4xlK9Phd#OnePlus #Oppo pic.twitter.com/MhcQxBFkIw

Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2021

Judging from the video, this device has a curved display with a punched selfie camera in the upper left corner of the screen. The back side has a matte finish, and the Hasselblad branded triple camera setup extends to the side panels. The phone will be available in four colors: black, turquoise, purple and silver (metallic), with buttons on both sides.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications and Hardware

The OnePlus 10 Pro, like its Vanilla OnePlus 10 variant, is expected to boot with the new Unified OS software that incorporates collaboration with Oppo. It is described as a blend of Oxygen OS and Oppos Color OS and will soon be available on older OnePlus devices up to OnePlus 8.

Internally, you can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is 20% faster than the Snapdragon 888 on the OnePlus 9. Lau has already checked the processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD + display, a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an LTPO 2.0 panel. For storage, you can expect up to 256GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The new 2nd generation Hasselblad camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro smartphones will be launched in China before any other region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-10-pro-launch-everything-we-know-so-far-7703356/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos