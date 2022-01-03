Experts warn you not to store passwords in Chrome





According to experts, hackers are preying on passwords stored in web browsers for people working at home.

Saving passwords in Chrome, Edge, etc. is a very common practice and is usually considered very secure.

These are designed to save you the trouble of remembering login details for every site you use.

But now, IT researchers are warning you not to use such features in your browser for recent security breaches that have endangered your enterprise.

Malicious people appear to be exploiting the fact that British and American office workers are forced to work from home in an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to security expert AhnLab, employees working remotely were sacrificed for using a VPN to access the company’s network.

He was working innocently on a device he shared with others he lived with, but was unaware that he was already infected with a nasty information-stealing malware called Redline Stealer. did.

This stole sensitive account details and passwords from various sites, including information to access the company’s VPN.

Hackers then used it to log in and pry personal business data three months later.

To make matters worse, the computer had antivirus software installed, but the malware was able to avoid it.

“Although the browser’s account credential storage feature is very useful, we recommend that users do not use it and only use programs from well-defined sources, as there is a risk of account credentials being leaked in the event of malware infection. “Masu,” said AhnLab.

Hackers are reportedly targeting people working at home for the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Redline Stealer is very cheap and easily available on the dark web. In other words, it is difficult to trace an incident back to a specific group.

The cost to postpone is only $ 150.

Malicious tools first appeared in March 2020, when the pandemic began to spread.

It is in the midst of a huge surge in fraud in the process of the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19.

Millions of people have been targeted by COVID Pass scams that abuse people from money and sensitive data, but fake jabs are also rampant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/02/experts-warn-against-storing-passwords-in-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos