Google is reportedly working on AR glasses that could face Apple directly





Google seems to try augmented reality glasses a second time at some point in the future.

This is due to the New York Times, which Google claims to be “cultivating new projects” and “working on new iterations of smart glasses.” This confirms last year’s job listings that mentioned the company’s plans for an “innovative AR device.”

Unfortunately, this is as detailed as Times, but the report suggests that this is a direct result of Google’s acquisition of North last year. North had access to a set of smart glasses (Focals) before it was acquired. It used to bring back $ 600, but it’s no longer for sale.

North was making fun of the second generation prior to the acquisition. This could form the basis of Google’s latest attempts at AR.

Of course, Google’s first attempt at AR glasses was widely regarded as a misfire. Google Glass was generally sold as an “Explorers Edition” with a high $ 1,500 price tag, making it harder to swallow the short battery life and sparsely-featured restrictions.

The built-in camera also caused privacy issues. All of this, coupled with the unfortunate nickname “Glass Hole” on early adopters, was discontinued for consumers in 2015. However, it will continue to be available to corporate customers.

Google Glass 2: Is the second time attractive?

Why is Google so enthusiastic about reliveing ​​so popular failures? Well, there have been a lot of changes over the last seven years, and this time I was able to convince the company that I could be in a safer position.

For one thing, mobile chips are now much more powerful, allowing Google to create an immersive AR experience without resorting to the phone. In fact, Google has created its own Tensor chip for the Google Pixel 6 line, and it’s very likely that it will use silicon for wearables.

The biggest problem with Glass was how flashy it looked. The design tried to make it look like regular glasses as much as possible, but the technology at the time was difficult to blend in well. It’s not surprising to remember that 2013 was the year of the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One. With breakthroughs in both technology and miniaturization, the 2022AR headset can be much less noticeable.

But even if the aesthetics of smart glasses seem obviously technical, it may not be a problem. Google Glass looked strange because almost no one has normalized its appearance, and it may change soon. Apple has long been rumored to be interested in this area, and seems to be releasing its first AR headset this year, aiming for an AR glass alternative to the iPhone in the long run.

That may sound unlikely, but remember that AirPods were once rejected as being too strange to take off — and now everywhere. If Apple can start rolling the ball, Google will also be able to benefit from the resulting attitude changes and will actually see AR on track for the next few years.

