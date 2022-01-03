iCreate has announced a highly acclaimed jury at the EVangelise ’21 Grand Finale. Winners will be awarded at the Vibrant Gujarat Startup Summit – The Print.





Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 (ANI / NewsVoir): India’s leading innovation-based startup incubator, iCreate (International Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship), has set the jury for EVangelise ’21, the grand finale of the first EV Challenge. Announced.

The final evaluation and top three announcements will take place at the Vibrant Gujarat Start-up Summit – 2022 (VGSS) hosted on iCreate.

EVangelise is open to start-ups, college students, research institutes, independent innovators, and EV enthusiasts who innovate in the subcomponents of two-wheeled and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It was an issue. The idea of ​​creating a spectacular challenge unique to India’s EV segment stems from the estimated increase in EV adoption in the commercial market.

This makes iCreate an integral part of the transition to EVs by promoting sophisticated, energy-efficient and sustainable innovation for the Indian market.

The jury lineup includes Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO Ather Energy, Stephen Lewis, CEO, Exide Leclanche, Parag Amin, founder and chief executive officer, iCreate, Kartikey Hariyani, founder, TecSo CHARGE. + Includes industry leaders such as ZONE, Kinetic Vice Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Limited, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited, Anupam Jarote, Chief Executive Officer, iCreate and other industries. Mentors and leaders. The finalists will be pitched to the judges within the specified time limit of 5 minutes, followed by a question and answer session regarding the feasibility of innovation and its relevance to the market.

Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate, commented on the jury lineup and the next Grand Finale of EVangelise ’21, saying: We believe that the impact generated from this initiative will bring great turmoil to the current way the market is functioning, and will trigger India to become a global leader in 2W / 3WEV in 3-5 years. .. “

“This year’s VGSS relies on the axle of” From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat “. This is in line with iCreate’s vision of achieving consistent strategic intervention at all stages of the startup. In short, it enables the prosperity of India’s startup ecosystem from Gujarat, from ideas to market entry. We couldn’t find a better stage to develop award-winning entrepreneurs than the very stage of VGSS where the world gathered to praise India’s destroyers and innovators, “he added.

VGSS is the predecessor of the coveted and vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial investor summit organized by the Gujarat State Government in Gujarat, focusing solely on fostering India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem. I’m guessing. This edition of VGSS focuses on “Startups: Inspiring Disruptive Innovations” and aims to highlight the potential of startups, innovations and entrepreneurs in India and Gujarat.

With the growing focus on Gujarat’s startup ecosystem, iCreate is poised to be at the forefront of creating the next generation of entrepreneurs through innovative challenges and programs like EVangelise.

Winners of four innovation categories and three stages are guaranteed a total prize pool of Rs. 88.5. The top three winners will each receive a guaranteed incubation support of 50 rupees, market connectivity, industry guidance and cash prizes of 10 rupees, 7.5 rupees and 5 rupees respectively.

iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is the autonomous and outstanding center of the Gujarat State Government and India’s largest institution for transforming innovation-based start-ups into successful businesses. Located on a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus in Ahmedabad’s Devd Horella, it has supported more than 454 innovations and 30 patents in its “high five, entrepreneur first” model, connecting with mentors and markets. rice field. And money. Embedded systems and IoT are iCreate’s key areas in areas such as electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, health tech, industrial automation and renewable energy. Cisco’s largest innovation lab in India has partnerships with major institutions in the United States, Israel and other countries.

