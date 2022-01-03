Caller’s latest bathroom technology fills the tub for you





Kohler

If you don’t want to wait for the tub to fill with water, Kohler’s new Perfect Fill controller may be appealing. Using the Kohler app, or the voice commands of Alexa or the Google Assistant, Perfect Fill is designed to fill the bathtub to preset levels and temperatures. We’ve seen this technology before, but it was just a concept. Currently, Kohler states that Perfect Fill will be available in May starting at $ 2,700.

In addition to Perfect Fill, Kohler also introduces the $ 199 Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet. Battery-powered touchless lines, previously available only in kitchen products, allow you to turn water on and off with a simple hand gesture. I tested Kohler’s Sensate Touchless kitchen faucet in a CNET smart home and found it to be novel, if not a bit glitchy.

Another addition to Caller’s bathroom lineup includes the Statement Shower Collection and Anthem Valves and Controls. The new statement collection includes new shower heads, body sprays and other shower nozzles starting at $ 110. Starting at $ 795, the Anthem valve will work with the Statement Collection fixture and will be controlled via the Kohler app and voice assistant.

Kohler brand Robertn also has a new product called the IQ Digital Lockbox for $ 449. Robern manufactures a variety of medicine shelves, but this model is designed like a safe to protect medicine and other important items in the bathroom.

Some of the previously announced Kohler products are also on the market. Kohler’s $ 8,000 Stillness Bath and $ 400H2Wise, created in partnership with leak sensor company Phyn, will be available in 2022.

In standard caller fashion, many of these products are expensive luxury goods, especially stillness baths. The $ 199 Touchless Residential Bathroom faucet is a welcome exception, but Kohler’s kitchen version of the Touchless faucet definitely didn’t work in our tests. It will be interesting to see how the iterations in this bathroom are compared.

