Alienwares Concept Nyx aims to cast to any screen that owns a PC game





For CES 2022, Alienware will showcase Concept Nyx. This envisions a future in which loading and playing games on different screens can occur as quickly as streaming music or TV shows. The idea is seemingly simple (although it’s definitely complicated under the veil). With Nyx software, you can wirelessly stream all your PC games to different screens in your home, regardless of where you purchased them.

Imagine playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your PC display. But suppose you want to move to the living room sofa and play on a big TV. The idea is to be able to tap a button on the app. The game can wirelessly swap displays, monopolize the entire TV, or squeeze the games side by side in split view mode. Alienware is committed to streaming up to four games at once. Alienware demonstrated Nyx to The Verge by reusing the last concept UFO controller we saw at CES2020 connected to a tablet like a switch.

This is the appearance of the Concept Nyx main hub, but it is subject to change as it evolves into a product.Photo by Cameron Falkner / The Verge

At the conceptual stage, Nyx requires a machine powerful enough to run multiple games at once and a network chop to handle the delivery of low latency streams. It’s unclear if Alienware plans to release its own hardware, when it will be released, how much it will cost, and whether Nyx is aiming for a paid service. There are clearly many questions that Alienware needs to provide answers to.

While still in concept, Nyx worked as intended in a joint session of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Rocket League.Photo by Cameron Falkner / The Verge

But when compared to things like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, Concept Nyx gives you access to and play with PC games you already own, with the same level of device compatibility and perhaps less compromise in terms of visual quality. It seems to be built to make it even easier. In a way, it’s very similar to what Valve has already done to launch the Remote Play Anywhere feature for free. However, what Nyx is trying to differentiate is to process more streams at once and bring games from multiple platforms.

It was encouraging that Alienware actually ran the Nyx demo successfully and was able to switch between multiple displays in just a few seconds during the screen-to-screen passoff. But to see if it’s ready for the real world, you need to try it at home, not in a controlled environment.

