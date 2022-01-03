Company technical manager appears as a business leader





In the aftermath of the rapid growth of collaboration apps and business platforms over the past two years, from the early stages of remote work to accelerating the transition to cloud computing, most companies’ top goals cannot be reached without digital tools, according to a study. The company McKinsey & Company states. Recent reports.

Already, many CIOs are more central to corporate decision making than ever before, developing sales, marketing, and other core business strategies far from the backroom IT hub.

Truist Financial Corp, a retail bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Scott Case, CIO of the, said: Assets over $ 500 billion.

Scott, a 25-year veteran of enterprise IT, said that technology is now at the forefront of corporate banking strategy, with several key players including client satisfaction, operational efficiency, risk management, operating leverage and shareholder returns. He said it was the main driving force in the priority areas. , Above all.

Sharon Mandell, CIO and Senior Vice President of software company Juniper Networks, said he tends to continue to work on aspects of traditional work, such as system maintenance and cybersecurity. However, she is currently working closely with executives in non-technical departments to drive a value-creating business model. “

VMware Inc. Jason Conyard, CIO of the company, said: As with many IT teams, we are not in the IT department yesterday. “

By 2023, research firm International Data Corp. predicts that by 2023, 60% of CIOs in companies around the world will be evaluated for their ability to jointly create new business models and revenue streams, primarily through company-wide collaboration. doing.

Apptio Inc, a software company based in Bellevue, Washington. Sunny Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of TBM and a board member of the TBM Council, said: , A non-profit CIO trading group.

Jeff Wong, Global Chief Innovation Officer at Ernst & Young LLP, said innovative software such as technology, data and artificial intelligence is becoming central to business strategy. It’s not just a supportive function, it’s also shaping the strategic future of the business. “

Covid has given CIO the opportunity to revisit infrastructure and office-related projects, “said a San Francisco-based company that uses artificial intelligence to authenticate worker and consumer identities in the cloud. ForgeRock Inc. Said David Burden, CIO of. In addition, Burden said the crisis was able to prove the value of IT as an important supporter of innovation centers, business enablers, and employee productivity. “

Capital One Financial Corp. Rob Alexander, CIO of the company, said that with the rapid spread and dissemination of technology in pandemic means, business line leaders will be able to withstand the application of these new technologies with advanced problem-solving skills.

Regardless of the industry, the role of IT has become even tougher over the past year, “said Jo-anndePassOlsovsky, CIO and Executive Vice President of Salesforce.com Inc, a business software company. Said.

DePass Olsovsky said it includes providing a digital backbone for a company’s long-term hybrid work strategy, while rethinking how workers and teams across the business can most effectively collaborate with customers, partners and colleagues. I did.

Zendesk Inc, a provider of cloud-based customer support software services. Colleen Berube, CIO and Senior Vice President of Operations, has made CIOs more prominent in most organizations with these efforts to keep their businesses running remotely. ..

What has changed rapidly over the past year is more focus on people than ever before, “says Belbe. With the company’s best intentions in mind. “

Florian Roth, CIO of SAP SE, said the new role of CIO reflects the changing ways in which businesses operate in the midst of a pandemic, full-scale digitalization of the world.

There is industry-wide consensus among CIOs that simply adopting new technologies is no longer sufficient for companies, “Ross said, saying that change and innovation need to be strategically and organizationally-wide. I did.

In conclusion, CIOs are no longer judged solely by the success of individual IT deployments, ServiceNow Inc. Says. CIOChrisBedi: The CIO is the result of the entire business. “

David Vidoni, Vice President of IT at Pegasystems Inc, a software company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said: He said.

