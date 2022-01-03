Google Coverage Report will no longer be available _after meta tag





Google’s John Mueller was asked in the Google Search Console coverage report if the report could display the unavailable_after meta tag. John said he doubted it because it was “too niche”.

This was a question that came up on Twitter, here are those tweets:

Hi @ JohnMu, why doesn’t the unavailable_after meta tag appear in the coverage report? Do you have any plans to appear?

Samet zsleyman (@sametozsuleyman) April 16, 2021

I doubt it-too niche. sorry!

John (@JohnMu) December 29, 2021

Google first supported disabled meta tags in 2007, but it still supports them. In fact, Google has repeatedly recommended its use in out-of-stock products and other situations over the years.

The after meta tag that cannot be used will not display this page in search results after the specified date and time. The date / time must be specified in a widely adopted format such as RFC 822, RFC 850, ISO 8601. If no valid date / time is specified, the directive will be ignored. By default, content has no expiration date.

Note that if you use this and do not specify this directive, this page may appear in search results indefinitely. Googlebot also significantly slows down URL crawls after a specified date and time.

Forum discussion on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-coverage-report-wont-get-unavailable_after-meta-tag-32677.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

