Counter Threat Solutions Honors Local Industry Group Tech100 | News





Reston, Virginia, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) was named a 2021 Tech100 Winner by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). A trade association that represents the technology community in the metropolitan area, Tech 100 represents a roster of companies and executives that drive innovation and lead economic growth. CTS has been recognized for its expertise in training, development, and implementation of the ServiceNow and Salesforce platforms.

Luca Ducceschi, CIO of CTS, “earns while learning” to help individuals with basic technical aptitude become familiar with two of the world’s leading and most powerful business-ready platforms, ServiceNow and Salesforce. Developed a paid training program. ServiceNow allows organizations to streamline processes and save time by automating workflows. Salesforce provides robust customer relationship management services to improve customer service.

According to Ducceschi, CTS trains multiple “graduates” of its own sponsored training program, with the resulting professionals as developers and system administrators in numerous federal agencies and commercial client spaces. Placed in the consulting role of.

“CTS provides all training and covers the cost of certification for motivated and spontaneous people with computer programming aptitude and independent learning discipline,” reports Ducceschi. “Our goal is to develop skilled, fully certified platform developers with hands-on hands-on experience in servicing our clients within 12 months.” The program adds that it is of interest to those who are trying to learn new technologies or change jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic “mass retirement” movement.

Jennifer Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of NVTC, said: “CTS is an important contributor to learning and working to make our region a vibrant and comprehensive place.”

About counter threat solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) consulting firm with ineffective female-owned services and is familiar with analytics, finance, multimedia, management support, program management, and IT solutions. We provide professionals. US Government intelligence and defense community, as well as commercial customers. Find out more about CTSatctstruenorth.comorLinkedIn.

Media inquiries

Valerie Pass Waiter

(703) 987-1584

[email protected]

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counter-threat-solutions-earns-local-trade-association-tech-100-honor-301452679.html

Source counter threat solution

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/counter-threat-solutions-earns-local-trade-association-tech-100-honor/article_2c3ff3f9-ef5d-5ac1-9085-0f35d209f82b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos