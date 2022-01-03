Apple AirPods’ business has grown like a fuss during the holidays





Simone Marchetti wears Apple AirPods at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Melodie Jeng | Getty Images

Apple’s AirPods had another successful holiday season.

According to a weekend report from top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Asset Management Limited, the company sold 27 million pairs of the latest version of AirPods, for a total of 90 million pairs during the 2021 holiday quarter. According to Kuo, this revenue will lead to a 20% year-on-year growth in Apple’s wearable gadget business.

Kuo’s report is ahead of what should be a big year for Apple’s wearable business. In addition to the new version of AirPods Pro that Kuo announced this fall, Apple will announce the long-rumored augmented reality headset. The iPhone remains Apple’s most important and profitable product, but the company is building a popular hardware ecosystem of accessories around the phone.

Apple hasn’t split the wearable revenue, but it’s a significant part of the “Other Products” line item, including other accessories such as iPhone cases and charging cables. Apple reported revenues for nearly $ 13 billion in other products during the 2020 holiday quarter. This will be a noteworthy number when Apple reports revenue for the last quarter of the coming weeks.

Apple released a new version of “regular” AirPods last fall. It offers many of the same features as the Pro model, except for noise canceling. Currently, you can choose from four AirPods models, ranging from $ 129 to $ 549.

According to Kuo, the next version of AirPods Pro coming in the fall will include a new design, a beeping case if lost, and better audio for streaming music. He expects Apple to sell up to 20 million new AirPods Pro models this year.

As for other wearables, Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Apple’s AR headset will be available this spring and may be available at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Facebook’s parent company Meta plans to release a more advanced version of the virtual reality headset this year. Bloomberg also said a new version of the Apple Watch will be available this year, including a more durable “rugged” model.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/03/apple-airpods-business-grew-like-gangbusters-over-the-holidays.html

