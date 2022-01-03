Google’s 2nd Generation Nest Hub Drops to $ 60 on New Year’s Sale





Most of Google’s Nest devices were sold during the holiday shopping season. These big discounts come and go, but there are already new sales across the web. Both Best Buy and Adorama offer a second-generation Google Nest Hub for $ 60. That’s $ 40 cheaper than normal and only $ 10 higher than Black Friday. Nest Hub Max also sells for $ 190, and Nest Audio and Nest Mini are $ 75 and $ 25, respectively.

For most people, our favorites are Nest Hub and Nest Audio. The former is Google’s latest smart display, which scored 89 points from us. It has a minimalist design, a nice 7-inch display, clearer and bigger audio than its predecessor, and faster performance. It’s sized to fit in any room without taking up too much space, so you can track your sleep even when placed on a nightstand. This feature was a bit annoying when we tested it, but as long as it’s in place correctly, we need to get data on sleep time, quality, schedule, and even snoring information.

Nest Audio is Google’s $ 100 smart speaker that competes with Amazon’s Echo and Apple’s HomePod mini. It retains its own for both of those devices, with its solid audio quality, attractive design, excellent Google Assistant performance, and 87 in stereo mode when two speakers are paired. Scored. If you’re completely uninterested in audio quality and already rely heavily on the Google Assistant, smart speakers are available. The Nest Mini may look like a compelling option for $ 25, but you get what you pay for. Like Amazon’s corresponding Echo Dot, the Nest Mini is an affordable way to put the Google Assistant in a small location, but at the expense of sound quality.

Nest Hub Max is for those who want to go all-in to both sound devices and Google smart devices. In addition to the best audio quality of all of them, it also acts as a 10-inch display, gesture controls, and NestCam. It’s a great home-based smart display that you can put in your living room or kitchen and access it when your whole family needs it.

