Don’t waste money on these Apple products: January 2022





2022 is here. Happy new year.

This is a time when consumer electronics sales fall a bit after the holidays, but the coronavirus dominating the news and working (and learning) at home seems to be a foreseeable future, things. Someone will want to buy.

And a significant portion of those products will be Apple products.

Apple is an interesting company. Some products go through a regular update cycle (most people know the iPhone), while others die and rot. This means that some products are fresh and some are not.

Here is a list of products I should avoid and a list of Apple products I recommend.

“Avoid” list: iPhone SE: SE was a great phone when it was first released, but it wasn’t updated this year. And now, more than a year later, the price hasn’t changed, so it’s not as big as it was when it first went on sale in 2020. HomePod: No. However, you can purchase the Mini. Apple Watch SE / Series 3: I give both of these a large sleeper. The SE is a year old and the Series 3 hasn’t been used four years ago. I feel that both are too expensive compared to Series 7. The 3 Series seems like a particularly bad buy, and what I hear from people who still use it is almost bad. Mac Pro: This huge monetary investment doesn’t make sense at this point, as the transition to Apple Silicon is underway. iPod touch: Don’t touch it! I think this product has been postponed for a long time due to refreshment, and it may get it later this year, otherwise Apple will finally throw it into the recycle heap and call the iPod dead. .. Recommended list: Apple

Blow away the competition, Apple’s AirTags are a great gift for those who are constantly losing things.

Well-made, durable and replaceable batteries, these make lost keys and wallets a thing of the past.

Save $ 79 Apple

It’s the best earphones out there and very well integrated with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Great sound, very comfortable, and great battery life.

Even now, two years after its release, these are my favorite earphones.

Apple

Without a doubt, this is the best smartphone out there.

The display is beautiful, the camera is great, and the battery life far exceeds that of the competition.

Save $ 100 Apple

This is a great alternative to laptops (especially for users of the Apple ecosystem). Equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, it’s a major upgrade compared to previous iPad Pro tablets.

Combined with a beautiful XDR display and camera array with 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera and even LiDAR scanner, this is the perfect product for both work and play.

Save $ 150

This is a super powerful laptop with a 13.3 inch small form factor.

The M1 chip blows away everything Intel can bring to the Mac, enabling incredible performance combined with unprecedented battery life.

My Best Tips for Buying Apple Products Shopping-Apple isn’t the cheapest place to buy Apple products (although for some products it could be the only place) I have). Plan ahead for some products! Find out what you’re buying-for example, the latest AirPods are 3rd generation models, not 2nd generation versions (this is still sold at a premium price Guarantee-Apple from a third party Don’t assume that you’re tied to buying directly from Apple, as the new genuine product you bought is fine.

Have you missed something from the list? Please send me a note and let me know in the comments!

