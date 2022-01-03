Google Ads: How to set account-level UTM parameters





UTM parameters help marketers track the performance of Google Ads for individual campaigns, ad groups, and keywords. Unfortunately, manually creating the tracking parameter string is time consuming and error prone.

Instead, automate the process. Turn on account-level Google Click Identifier, set account-level UTM parameters, and use scripts to create custom ad group-level parameters.

Tracking parameters

The origin of Google Analytics is Urchin Software Corp., which was acquired by Google in 2005. Prior to that, Urchin created a process to track URL clicks called the “Urchin tracking module” UTM. Google has retained that methodology.

Google Click Identifier (GCLID) is Google’s way of passing click information from ads to analytics.

Therefore, the terms “UTM” and “GCLID” refer to tracking identifiers, also known as “parameters.” This is a short snippet of code that is added to the end of your website’s address. Here is a sample UTM:

?? utm_source = google & utm_medium = ad & utm_campaign = campaign

In the example above, the traffic source is Google, the media used is advertising, and the campaign is called a “campaign.”

The question mark (?) At the beginning of the parameter string adds the address of the website.

https: //example.com? utm_source = google …

Ampersands (&) separate individual parameters.

utm_source = google & utm_medium = ad GCLID

For companies that use Google Analytics to track ad performance, Google Click Identifier may be the easiest way to measure the success of your ad campaign. This URL tracking parameter uses a unique code to pass details from Google Ads to Google Analytics.

GCLID can be enabled at the account level. That is, all campaigns and ads in your account will include your GCLID.

To turn on GCLID auto-tagging:

Open Google Ads and from the account level[設定]Choose.In the dropdown[アカウント設定]Select and[自動タグ付け]Open the section[ユーザーが広告からクリックしたURLにタグを付ける]Select and save. ..

When on, GCLID will be added to all ad URLs. Here is an example.

?? gclid = 74974f7hw8hr7ie8wuy Account level UTM parameters

Not all analytics tools, CRMs, and ad measurement platforms can use or interpret GCLID. However, these systems can almost certainly analyze UTM parameters, which consist of five sections.

utm_source describes a visiting advertising platform, social media site, or content source. Examples include “Google”, “Facebook”, “Newsletter”. utm_medium keeps track of the type of traffic. For Google Ads campaigns, this is often an “advertisement” or “cpc”. utm_campaign is the name or identifier of the campaign. utm_term captures paid keywords. utm_content indicates something about your ad creative, such as “video” or “search,” or something important to your ad, perhaps your target audience.

To create account-level UTM parameters in Google Ads:

Open Google Ads and at the account level[設定]Choose.In the dropdown[アカウント設定]Select and[トラッキング]Open the section, paste it into your tracking template,[保存]Click.

Tracking template. The key here is the tracking template.

Think about templates and how to build them.

{lpurl}? utm_source = google & utm_campaign = {campaignid} & utm_medium = ad & utm_content = {creative} & utm_term = {keyword}

The first section contains the abbreviation “lpurl” (“landing page URL”) enclosed in curly braces. The braces indicate to Google Ads that this is a parameter that needs to be parsed. Specifically, replace “lpurl” with the target URL of your ad.

Next are the UTM parameters. Note that the string starts with a question mark (?) And separates the individual parameters with an ampersand (&).

?? utm_source = google & utm_campaign = {campaignid} ..

Google Ads uses information about a particular ad, such as a unique campaign ID, to automatically parse some of these parameters.

utm_campaign = {campaignid}

The template part of utm_campaign is output as follows.

utm_campaign = hy76syd6tsgd

Here, “hy76syd6tsgd” is the campaign identifier that Google Ads parsed from {campaignid}.

There are several parameter variables that Google calls the “Value Track” parameter.

{campaignid} will be replaced with the campaign ID instead of the name. {adgroupid} contains the ad group identifier. {device} resolves to “m” for mobile, “c” for computer, and “t” for tablet. {creative} contains the unique ID of each ad. {keyword} is parsed with a keyword that matches your search query or content. This does not work with dynamic ads.

The template can contain additional parameters such as devices.

?? utm_source = google & device = {device}

Combine these parameters to create an account-level tracking template for Google Ads[テスト]Click the button to test.

Custom parameters

The account-level tracking templates above may also include custom URL parameters commonly found at the Google Ads campaign or ad group level.

Within the tracking template, these custom URL parameters are enclosed in curly braces and begin with an underscore.

?? utm_source = google & campaign = {_ campaign}

If your campaign or ad group doesn’t have any custom parameters set, Google Ads will replace them with blanks. Therefore, the parsed URL looks like this:

?? utm_source = google & campaign = Amazing_Campaign

It actually looks like this:

?? utm_source = google & campaign =

Manually setting custom parameters for all campaigns or ad groups will defeat the entire purpose of this article. Fortunately, this can be done automatically using a Google Ads script, which is JavaScript that connects to the Google API within the Ads context.

To create a script:

Open Google Ads and top right[ツールと設定]Click.From the drop-down menu[一括操作]Select and[スクリプト]Choose. When the script page opens, click the plus sign to add a script.

Campaign name and ad group name. The tracking template mentioned above has some drawbacks.

{lpurl}? utm_source = google & utm_campaign = {campaignid} & utm_medium = ad & utm_content = {creative} & utm_term = {keyword}

The utm_campaign parameter will be the campaign ID, not the name. Similarly, the utm_content parameter is an ID, not a readable name that describes the content. These IDs can be associated with the appropriate campaigns and ads, but it’s easy if the names are easy to read.

Now let’s replace these with custom URL parameters at the ad group level. Replace the campaign ID with the campaign name and the creative with the ad group title. Be careful about changing the template.

{lpurl}? utm_source = google & utm_campaign = {_ campaign} & utm_medium = ad & utm_content = {_ adgroup} & utm_term = {keyword}

Here’s a script that captures the names of campaigns and ad groups and adds them as custom URL parameters at the ad group level.

function main () {let adGroups = AdsApp.adGroups (). withCondition (“CampaignStatus = ENABLED”). get (); while (adGroups.hasNext ()) {let adGroup = adGroups.next (); group = adGroup.getName (). replace (/ s / g,’_’); Campaign = adGroup.getCampaign (). getName (). replace (/ s / g,’_’); adGroup.urls (). setCustomParameters ({adgroup: group, campaign: campaign});}}

Let’s see why the script works.

Major. The main function is what Google Ads calls each time the script is executed. You can set how often it happens from the main script page.

Ad groups are variable. The variable then stores all ad groups associated with a valid campaign.

at adGroups = AdsApp.adGroups (). withCondition (“CampaignStatus = ENABLED”). get ();

Now the ad group selector AdsApp.adGroups () exposes the ad group level to the script.

Iterator. The next section of the function iterates over the collection of ad groups.

while (adGroups.hasNext ()) {let adGroup = adGroups.next (); group = adGroup.getName (). replace (/ s / g,’_’); Campaign = adGroup.getCampaign (). getName (). replace (/ s / g,’_’); adGroup.urls (). setCustomParameters ({adgroup: group, campaign: campaign});}

As the script iterates through each ad group, it completes three tasks:

Gather the ad group and associated campaign names, replace the ad group and campaign name spaces with underscores, and .urls (). Add custom URL parameters via setCustomParameters ().

Now, every time the script runs, a custom URL parameter will be added at the ad group level. These parameters are available in account-level tracking templates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.practicalecommerce.com/google-ads-how-to-set-up-account-level-utm-parameters

