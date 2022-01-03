Apple Silicon Mac Pro may be less upgradeable than the 2019 model





According to the latest Bloomberg report, you can see the Apple Silicon Mac Pro coming out at WWDC in June. The M1 Max MacBook Pro has already shown how powerful the new machine is, making it a long-awaited product for high-end video production.

However, according to a new analysis of what can be expected, the 2022 model may be less upgradeable than its predecessor …

We’ve already seen how much power an Apple silicon chip can provide compared to the 2019 Mac Pro. Benchmarks released last month show that the M1 Max MacBook Pro exports ProRes videos three times faster than the Mac Pro.

M1 Max ProRes Benchmark Tests with ProRes Video Export show that the high-end 2021 MacBook Pro is three times faster than the 2019 Mac Pro.

With a $ 2,000 Afterburner card installed in your Mac Pro, the M1 Max MacBook Pro is twice as fast.

A new Macworld article shows that this integration of Apple hardware and its own ProRes codec has advantages over rendering.

This same speed advantage can be applied to other aspects of ProRes video editing. Intensive tasks such as noise reduction and stabilization are usually faster with the M1 Max.

However, as soon as you remove ProRes from the equation, the M1 Max loses its benefits and is significantly behind the 2019 Mac Pro when it comes to playing and exporting R3D Raw. Here, Apple needs brute force in the form of the rumored 128 graphic core.

Macworld’s Thiago Trevisan says there’s one big question mark. It’s a new machine form factor.

The 2013 Mac Pro was affectionately called the Trash because of its design, but was notoriously limited by its thermal limitations and lack of true extensibility. Satisfy your professional users with the 2019 Mac Pro, which features three huge airflow fans and ample PCI Express slots.

What approach will Apple take on this year’s car? Trevisan believes the company may retreat when it comes to upgradeability.

With its ultra-high performance GPU and optimized software, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro may eliminate some of these needs. The heat concern is probably ineffective, as the Apple Silicon is efficient and the Mac Pro enclosure usually allows for better airflow compared to the MacBook Pro. […]

With the current design of Apple Silicon, which is all integrated into the chip, it was unclear how Apple would implement the upgrade possibilities that are essential to the needs of current Mac Pro customers. […]

All of this is achieved at a more affordable price and better energy consumption compared to the 2019 Mac Pro. This initial cheap price can be offset by reduced upgradeability, but it is more likely that you will need to buy a new machine when upgrading.

Top-end users may not care too much. If you’re using a Mac Pro to make a movie or TV show, this machine is a very small part of your budget, so regular replacement isn’t a big deal. But if Trevisan is right, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro will be pretty unattractive to video pros who aren’t involved in making such big bucks, and can be upgraded as needed to keep the machine for years. You can expect it.

