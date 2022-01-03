What is Google Vault? Can it be used for data backup?





As a Google Workspace administrator, keeping your data secure in the cloud should be one of your top priorities. But how much do you know how your data is protected by the Google system and licensed Google services? In this blog post, we’ll discuss how Google Vaultone, Google’s leading data security platform, can help keep your business-critical data safe.

What is Google Vault?

Google Vault is a Google Workspace retention and eDiscovery tool. Helps you manage information governance by retaining, retaining, searching, and exporting data from Google Workspace, including Gmail messages, drive files, and other data from Google services in the Google Workspace suite.

In essence, Google Vault helps you:

Search data: Examine Google Workspace data to find specific content Data retention: Save data for a period of time and retain as much data as you need Delete data: Remove data you no longer need from the Google system Delete and delete

How do you use Google Vault and how much does it cost?

Google Vault is usually already included in many Google Workspace editions, so you don’t need to purchase additional Vault licenses for your organization unless you’re upgrading.

As mentioned earlier, Vault has two main features.

1. eDiscovery

Vault’s eDiscovery feature allows you to search, retain, and export Google data. Administrators can search for and identify specific Google Workspace content through user accounts, organizational units, dates, keywords, previous messages, attachments, and supported files.

You can then use retention rules to store that data indefinitely or export it for processing and analysis. The exported data will be available for 15 days before being deleted for security reasons.

2. Hold

Saving data, setting retention rules, and holding data are two actions that most organizations practice, especially when processing sensitive data for compliance regulations.

To retain data with retention rules, you can set one of the following:

Default retention rule: You can set a set time rule for all licensed user data for a particular service. Custom retention rule: Retains data for a period set by specific conditions depending on the service.

You can set as many custom rules as you like, but only one default retention rule can be applied per Google service. In addition, the default rules cannot be applied to a particular account or time period.

Holds, on the other hand, hold data by holding it indefinitely until the hold is removed, the user’s Vault license expires, or the user account is deleted.

Let’s see how Google can further distinguish between the two.

Keep in mind that if you want to take advantage of Google Vault’s retention feature, you need to set retention rules quickly. Otherwise, Vault will not retain the data and users will be able to delete it.

So can Vault be used as a backup tool?

You can use Vault to retain and retain your data indefinitely, but even Google admits that Google Vault is neither a backup nor an archiving tool for your data.

Not only is Google’s export feature available for a limited number of accounts and one Google service at a time, Vault is not intended for large or large data backups. In addition, users cannot perform many parallel exports or schedule automatic exports.

Vault also cannot make differential backups and cannot support all Google services such as Calendar, Contacts, Keep, Currents. More importantly, restoring data is not easy because Vault export files do not have automatic recovery tools.

Why do I need to back up my Google Workspace data?

Data backup is considered one of the most important ways to ensure your readiness for cloud data loss. Unfortunately, Google Vault’s retention and eDiscovery features are only part of an effective data protection strategy.

Given the various potential data losses in Google systems, it is important to have a backup tool for Google Workspace.

Delete Google account and group

Do you want your employee to leave and delete your account? Please note that you may still delete the required data. Deleting a user removes all data associated with your user account from the Google system.

Similarly, all messages associated with a group are deleted when the group is deleted, even if the message is subject to a hold or hold rule.

Once deleted, the data cannot be retrieved or exported from the Vault, retention rules and holds do not apply, and the data is erased immediately. Erase data cannot be restored, but other data may be accessible 20 days after deletion, but beyond that, there is no native restore feature to help restore lost data.

File and email user deletion

If a user deletes a document from Google Drive, the document remains in the Recycle Bin folder for 30 days. After that period, the files will be deleted and users will not be able to recover the data.

The same thing happens if you delete the email. A 30-day window will be provided for users to recover deleted emails, and an additional 25 days will be provided to Google Workspace administrators for recovery. Beyond that, emails will be permanently deleted from all Google systems.

Vault limits

As mentioned earlier, Vault retention and retention rules only work for certain Google Workspace services. Other data from unsupported services has no effect and can be purged or deleted by the user.

However, even the data that can be put on hold should be carefully considered. When a hold is deleted and no other hold covers it, the data is subject to retention rules. When the retention rule expires, the deleted data is subject to the standard deletion process, which deletes the data after a period of time.

Certain supported services also have restrictions on what can be searched and indexed. This is very important for the eDiscovery process.

Finally, after 30 days of delinquency, the Vault license will be terminated, retention rules will no longer be applied, and all affected data will be lost without recovery options.

How AvePoint can help

As a SaaS backup leader, AvePoint recognizes the need for a comprehensive, feature-rich backup solution that gives administrators and users greater control over their data as well.

Cloud Backup for Google Workspace has up to 4 automatic backups per day, so your data protection and retention requirements are always met.

Its protection covers Gmail, contacts, calendars, drives, and other Google service data, and provides the ability to restore, access, and search your data in detail or in bulk for access at any time.

Various recovery options and user-friendly usability features are available for quick recovery from errors, attacks, and failures. Flexible storage options are also provided to ensure full control over your data.

If you want to know more about how Cloud Backup for Workspace can help improve Google cloud data protection, request a demo or start a free trial.

