Rudin Familys 3 Times Square Inks Lease for University Campus

Thanks to the large debt, private universities will soon be the new children of Times Square.

The New York Post first reported that the Rudin family’s 3 Times Square will be the future hub for the University of Turo and the university system. The university has signed a long-term lease of 243,305 square feet in a 30-story office building. The building has its own entrance on the corner of 7th and 43rd West.

Seven of the schools will move from the 3rd to 9th floors of the 885,000-square-foot building, and part of the 1st and 2nd floors. In addition to lounges, cafes and other facilities, the school will build libraries, classrooms, laboratories and event spaces to fill these floors.

The floor will be connected by a new internal staircase aimed at fostering a better sense of community than the existing emergency staircase, Jeffrey Rosengarten, senior vice president of operations at Turo, told the post.

Schools relocating to Times Square were previously scattered throughout the city. The Toulos Graduate School of Business, Education, Jewish Studies, Social Work and Technology, Pharmacy University, and New York Career and Applied Studies School will move from West 31, 40, 125th Avenue to the main campus.

When it came to bringing the university into a space dominated by bankers and lawyers, William Rudin, CEO of Rudin Management Company, called it out of the box right away, but in the world we live in, everything is audible. Was calling.

The office building was built in 2001 as the Reuters Group’s North American headquarters. Real Deal previously reported that Rudin Management plans a $ 25 million image change on the site in anticipation of losing the tenant and used Cushman and Wakefield to market the building to the tenant.

The school said in a release that the move would bring more than 2,000 staff and students to the neighborhood.

Approximately 500,000 square feet remain in Three Times Square when the university moves in.

The Cushman & Wakefield team, led by Rosengarten and Richard Bernstein, represented Toulo on the deal. Rudin was represented by a team of Kushman led by Tom Keating and John Sephaly in the company, the publication reported.

[NYP] Cordelia James

