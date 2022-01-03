AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Battle for Cloud Database Leadership





The database market is a constantly changing competitive environment shaped over the years by new players and platforms that promise better ways to manage data and provide faster insights. Today, the database market is entering a new phase of fierce competition among industry incumbents, cloud-native start-ups, and big three public cloud providers.

This battle between developers and IT teams is fueled by new cloud products such as rapid data growth, migration from on-premises data management to the cloud, and serverless to automate manual processes. Database administrator.

All of this leverages the strengths of the leading cloud providers Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, which are becoming the new center of gravity of the cloud database market. Big 3 continues to offer innovative new data management services powered by surrounding technologies such as AI, machine learning, analytics, storage and developer tools.

How about Oracle? With over 40 years of experience in enterprise data management, Oracle is still considered best-in-class by many, but AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure have strong momentum. Gartners 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Databases is part of a tightly coupled cluster of leaders with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Oracle.

In fact, there is an unmistakable correlation between cloud-wide leadership and cloud database leadership. In the top 10 cloud wars rankings of cloud vendors, Microsoft is number one, Amazon is number two, Google Cloud is number three, and Oracle is number six. (This is noteworthy because not all cloud vendors are database providers, and vice versa.)

5 general benefits

Towards 2022, each of the Big 3 cloud providers will undoubtedly continue to provide new database services and features quickly. Each vendor has its own advantages and challenges, which we will discuss later. However, first, here are five general features that can help explain why Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud have emerged as leaders in cloud databases.

Continuous innovation. Each of the Big 3s provides a steady stream of improvement. For example, AWS introduced a number of new features at the re: Invent conference, including private 5G clouds and serverless analytics services. Fast and easy integration. Peripheral services such as storage, data migration, IoT, and ML frameworks are part of these enterprises’ integrated and comprehensive infrastructure and architecture. A database built for your purposes. Vendors offer a variety of database options, both self-developed and third-party, for different types of workloads such as data warehousing, transactions, application modernization, and graphs. Industry cloud solution. Big 3 is rapidly developing domain expertise in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other industries, with data management at the heart of its applications and processes. Flexible deployment options. Cloud providers offer both fully managed and self-managed database services, as well as solutions for hybrid cloud environments and multi-clouds.Comparison of platform and strategy

Here’s my top-line analysis of why Big 3 public cloud providers are strengthening their foundation in the cloud database market. Below is a breakdown of the relative benefits and challenges of each.

AWS Benefits: An impressive lineup of dedicated databases. Comprehensive infrastructure services. Internally designed / optimized data center hardware. Fine-grained pricing for cost control. Global Availability Zone Challenge: Outage of high-impact global services in 2021. Considered by customers as a potential competitor. Moving data from the AWS cloud is costly.

Today’s applications serve an exponentially large number of customers, and in some cases, to hundreds of millions of people around the world. These applications can peak with millions of requests per second with very low latency. Therefore, there is no way for one database to work for all these applications. As a result, people are currently adjusting their database choices to suit their application needs. That is why we have made a lot of investments to bring you the widest selection of databases you can find. On the relational side, we have Amazon RDS, which supports five different relational engines, and Amazon Aurora, which was built from scratch to provide the performance and availability of commercial-grade relational databases at a tenth the cost. Of other providers. Aurora continues to be the fastest growing service in AWS history. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, re: Invent, November 2021

My view: AWS has more than 12 dedicated databases and one of the most complete portfolio of database technologies. This allows developers and IT teams to easily combine these databases with virtual servers, containers, networking, security, and storage for a variety of AWS infrastructure services, enabling rapid development and accelerating economies. Get business agility. The potential drawback of AWS 200+ cloud services is complexity, which requires a skilled team to build and manage everything. Benefits of Google Cloud: The popularity of BigQuery data warehouses and CloudSpanner databases. Google Cloud Platform incorporates Alphabets data centers and security best practices. Proficiency of a fast-growing company promoted by CEO Thomas Kurian. Derivative innovations such as Google Earth Engine Challenges: Behind AWS and Microsoft Azure in Cloud Revenue. Enterprise features and partnerships are still emerging. The parent company’s alphabet casts a long shadow on search and advertising.

Google’s Data Cloud is the most fully integrated data and AI platform that helps you manage all stages of your data lifecycle, from executing operational transactions to developing analytical applications. We help our customers integrate data lakes and warehouses as data lakehouses, reduce complexity, and combine structured and unstructured data. Built-in data science and AI that support MapReduce, Spark, and Presto enable continuous learning and experimentation. Google’s data cloud is unmatched in speed, scale, security, and reliability. Held in October 2021 by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

My view: Google Cloud brings CEO Thomas Kurians a wealth of experience with enterprise-class data technology and industry-specific solutions. Evolution is seen as Google Cloud grows rapidly and attracts new customers. Recently introduced technologies such as self-service analytics (Analytics Hub), data synchronization (Datastream), and intelligent data fabric (Dataplex) are evidence of a mature data platform that enables what Google Cloud calls the data cloud. Microsoft Benefits: CloudWars’ # 1 Cloud Vendor. SQL Server is popular among developers. Azure Arc for hybrid / edge / multi-cloud management; Azure Synapse for data warehousing and analytics; comprehensive data governance with Azure Purchase. Dataverse Low Code Platform Challenge: Reputation primarily as a Windows shop. 2021 Cosmos DB and other security vulnerabilities. Some services still in preview in their own words:

All businesses are becoming digital businesses, and building your own digital capabilities is paramount. This requires the best multi-cloud, multi-edge infrastructure. We also need the best tools to support the fusion team across the organization while working together to build new solutions. Going forward, all organizations will need a more decentralized, more intelligent, and more autonomous computing fabric. You can use it to quickly build, manage, and deploy your applications anywhere. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Ignite, November 2021

My view: Microsoft’s long history as an enterprise computing environment that supports mission-critical processes in the widely used Microsoft 365 application suite puts its data management technology at the heart of many customers’ IT. In Ignite’s keynote, CEO Nadella didn’t mention databases, but talked broadly about digital businesses where data and intelligence are free to flow. It requires a cloud database and related technologies.

As this analysis shows, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft are making great strides in the cloud database market. At the same time, we continue to face fierce competition from traditional vendors such as Oracle, IBM, SAP and Teradata, as well as fast-growing newcomers such as Cockroach Labs, Databricks, DataStax, Neo4j, Redis and Snowflake.

In fact, Big 3 is many partners of the same company competing on the database platform. This means customers have more options to manage and realize value from the growing terabytes and petabytes of data throughout their operations.

Join the Acceleration Economys Cloud Database Battleground on January 27th to learn more about the latest developments from major cloud database providers.

