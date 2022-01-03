Mercedes-Benz Announces Sporty, Ultra-Long Distance Vision EQXX Electric Concept Car





Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to win the title of longest-distance electric vehicle with the introduction of Vision EQ XX, a photovoltaic concept car that can exceed 1,000 km (648 miles) on a single charge.

This is enough to get Vision EQ XX from New York City to Cincinnati, Berlin to Paris, or Beijing to Nanjing on a single charge. And it’s impressive in contrast to other long-distance EVs currently on the road, such as the Lucid Air (520 miles) and the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus (402 miles). However, unlike these vehicles, the Vision EQ XX is just a concept and there is no concrete production plan. (At this point.)

Sporty intent and sophisticated futuristic design

Mercedes, who had been teasing the vehicle for a few weeks, finally announced it (in effect) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (Like most major companies, Mercedes has canceled plans to participate directly in CES as cases of COVID-19 increase.)

With its sporty intent and sophisticated futuristic design, the Vision EQ XX can serve as the basis for production vehicles that may be comparable to other luxury EVs such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-tron GT and Tesla Roadster. There is sex.

Unlike other Mercedes concepts, Vision EQ XX should actually be more grounded. The company claims to consume energy at speeds of 10kWh per 100km, or more than 6 miles per kWh, based on range estimates based on simulations of real-world traffic conditions. In terms of fossil fuel consumption, this is equivalent to the golden figure of 235 miles per gallon, or 1 liter of gasoline per 100 km, in the United States.

To get an overview of this, Mercedes states that 10kWh is equivalent to using a tumble dryer or air conditioner unit for 3 hours or watching TV for 50 hours on a 50-inch LED screen.

However, despite these simulations and estimates, Mercedes has a perfectly realistic range of Vision EQ XX, and much of its technological advances will be integrated into future production vehicles through the Mercedes-Benz modular architecture. It states.

The result is a masterpiece of efficiency

Mercedes says it achieved this energy efficiency by pulling rather than stuffing an oversized battery under the car floor[ing] Drivetrain efficiency, energy density, aerodynamics, lightweight design all stop … the result is a masterpiece of efficiency.

Lightweight is certainly one way to represent a vehicle with a total weight of 1,750 kg (3,858 lbs) and falls into the category of compact SUVs rather than sports cars. Most of its weight is probably in the battery pack, which holds nearly 100 kWh of energy, but records 50% less volume and 30% less mass than the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan. The slippery teardrop shape is intended to reduce aerodynamic resistance. Mercedes claims a benchmark coefficient of 0.17 based on a 140km / h wind tunnel test, surpassing the EQS record 0.20 drag coefficient.

Grid view

Of course, the range estimate is exactly that: Estimate. It is the responsibility of the US Environmental Protection Agency and Europe’s Global Harmonized Light Vehicle Testing Procedures (WLTP) to individually certify EV ranges. Most electric vehicles on the market today have a range of 200 to 300 miles, but some earlier models are shorter. The latest harvest of EV has a range of 250-300 miles.

Of course, the EV range is very subjective. Even the EPA rating system is only intended to present snapshots under certain conditions of the institution’s testing process. Factors such as steep climbing and the effects of the cold are usually excluded. These factors can drain the vehicle’s battery much faster than when driving on flat roads or in warm weather.

Vision EQXX will get some help from 117 solar cells mounted on the roof of the vehicle. Developed in collaboration with Europe’s largest solar energy laboratory, the solar roof aims to offset the energy consumption of high voltage systems while expanding their reach. According to Mercedes, solar cells can add up to 25km in long-distance relationships under ideal conditions in one day.

For now, you need to understand their words well. Using solar cells to power an electric vehicle is not an easy task. There is a big difference between the amount of solar energy that the best cells can take up and what it takes to move a two ton vehicle at high speed.

But Mercedes isn’t the only one trying to make that happen. California startup Aptera, which crashed in the aftermath of the Great Recession, has recently revived. German startup Sono Motors is also working on solar-powered electric vehicles. And Dutch startup Lightyear recently found a manufacturing partner to make Lightyear One, a solar-powered electric vehicle.

Inside the Vision EQ XX has a huge 47.5 inch screen

Inside the Vision EQ XX, it features a huge 47.5-inch screen that spans the full width of the vehicle and nods to the company’s new Hyperscreen infotainment display. However, unlike the Hyperscreen, which combines three separate screens in one 56-inch piece of glass, the Vision EQ XXs screen is a one-piece display with 8K resolution and state-of-the-art graphics.

Mercedes says it has worked with a company called NAVIS Automotive Systems to develop the first real-time 3D navigation system on a screen of this size. The company says the innovative navigation system will enable seamless zooming and scrolling from satellite views to 3D urban representations up to 10 meters high.

Like most of its competitors, Mercedes is moving at full speed towards the future of all-electricity. The company has announced that it will invest 40 billion ($ 47 billion) in electrifying its lineup by 2030, including electric versions of Mercedes-Benz G-class wagons and AMG high-performance vehicles.

These announcements will be made when most major countries are pushing to limit the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in the coming decades. The European Union, China and California have all stated that they will ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

