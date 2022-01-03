NFT, Top Topic of Metaverse Where Trade Fairs Incorporate Virtualism





The major CES Technology Show will be held in Las Vegas this week, but like many other recent events, the annual summit is hampered by COVID-19.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs CES, is planning a hybrid event to be held from January 5th to 8th, with some events happening face-to-face and others virtually. This is a step from last year’s CES, which took place entirely online during the coronavirus shutdown, as the vaccine had just been deployed.

However, in the days leading up to this year’s conference, some well-known exhibitors bowed. In addition, some media have canceled plans to cover CES directly.

As a result, CTA has shortened the event by one day and ended CES after January 7th. “We shortened the show to three days and implemented comprehensive health measures for the safety of all participants and participants,” CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement on December 31.

Would you like to unpack a new gadget during your vacation? : Try these 6 technical tips, tricks

Best Viral Moments from 2021: Bernie Sanders Memes, TikTok Trends, “Squid Game”

CES exhibitors are concerned about the proliferation fueled by Omicron variants, as well as other issues that could hinder the timely arrival of new products, such as global supply chain issues and back-up of cargo at ports. I am facing a problem. “Every show has problems, and this show has more problems,” Shapiro told USA Today.

But he says business relationships are becoming even more important because of supply chain issues. “All CEOs will say the same thing. Face-to-face relationships are very important, and you know, that’s what COVID taught us,” Shapiro said.

When talking to the organizers of other recent conferences, he said, “They see less attendees, but higher quality, and that’s what we see.”

CES 2022

According to CTA, more than 2,200 companies will be exhibiting directly at CES. At CES before the last COVID, about 4,400 companies exhibited at this rally.

However, those who want to attend remotely can stream more than 40 conference sessions and events, including Tuesday night’s keynote by Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman John Hihan (see Samsung’s website). I can do it).

Wednesday’s keynote speech by General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra will also be streamed. She is expected to announce a new electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup. GM is one of the companies that has canceled their onsite participation in CES. Others include Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Panasonic and T-Mobile.

Some of the precautions taken at CES require all attendees to present proof of vaccination in order to obtain an attendance badge. You can also take the free Abbott Laboratories Binax Now COVID-19 self-test. (Abbott CEO and Chairman Robert Ford will give a keynote speech on Thursday.)

A mask is required when using shows or public transportation. You can also take the test at the venue and take the test before returning to Japan. According to the CTA, the show improved ventilation, expanded the area, widened walkways and reduced social distance.

CES2022 connects to the metaverse

I’ve heard a lot about the Metaverse in the last few weeks, but it’s a shame that there isn’t a fully functional Metaverse that can run CES. Anyway, the topic is at the forefront of CES, and the reality of an all-encompassing permanent online virtual world isn’t here yet, but there are more signs of its evolution.

Samsung is hosting the online experience “My House” in Korea’s virtual world Zepet, where consumers can step into the metaverse by decorating their virtual homes with new appliances and products. “My home provides users with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Samsung products and experience how to improve and customize their homes,” said Yungwoong Kwon, manager of Samsung Electronics’ Global Marketing Center.

Transition to Metaverse: TalkingTech Podcast

Owo, a technology company in Malaga, Spain, will showcase a wireless wearable vest that can be physically connected to the Metaverse. It makes you feel like you are catching, hitting, or hugging the ball. Best currently tested in video games uses tactile technology to provide vibrations that simulate over 30 different sensations that online avatars may be experiencing.

Sherry Palmer, a professor of advanced media at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, said: He is well known for his exclusive executive technology briefings and floor tours at CES, but this year COVID will hold an online-only Innovation Series Summit Wednesday at 11am PST / 8am PST. ) Will be streamed at shellypalmer.com/live.

COVID has slowed, but it won’t stop CES, Palmer said. “CES is by far the largest and most important (Technology Show),” he said. “I don’t think this will happen except to reflect the times we live in. People always have to get together and hang out and drink beer. This reaction to COVID is no sign of anything. What will happen to the future? ”

Other Metaverse-related technologies expected at CES:

• Virtual vanity chair. Headquartered in Turkey and the United States, Pulpo AR will demonstrate augmented reality shopping technology. This allows consumers to test lipsticks, eyeliners and other cosmetics before buying online. “We will be on stage with a focus on groundbreaking projects and meta-beauty in this area,” CEO Onur Kandan said in a Twitter video.

• Live VR concert. Korean tech company Asimula is participating in a contest aimed at bringing live and virtual concerts to the Metaverse using smartphones and virtual reality headsets.

• Super smart glasses. Workers wearing Vuzix Shield Augmented Reality Safety Glasses can send and receive data and video through these Android OS-powered glasses. The company in Rochester, NY is also a CES Innovation Award winner and has recently agreed with Verizon to manufacture glasses that offer AR-enhanced sports and games via 5G.

With NFT … Paris Hilton?

Another hyped technology trend, NFT, stands for Non-Fungible Token and is discussed at CES. Among the participants is the social celebrity Paris Hilton, who invested in NFTs and digital art and released their own NFTs.

She will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday. Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, the company behind the popular NBA Topshot NFT, participated in this panel discussion to provide digital video merchandise with a digital ownership certificate protected by blockchain technology. increase.

Hilton released its first NFT in 2020, “since I’ve been crazy about NFT and the endless possibilities of this technology,” he recently told Bloomberg News. “NFT is the future of creators, creatives and collectors, and this is just the beginning.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s NFT: The Rocker nods at the moment of biting a bat in 1982 and fires more than 9,000 NFT bats.

The latest information on NFT art? : Melania Trump’s eyes and watercolor voice “Message of Hope”

On the farm: Self-driving tractors and robots

The evolution of autonomous or self-driving cars has been on display at CES for years. But this year, self-driving technology is adding a twist by John Deere making fun of the potential of self-driving tractors. Prior to the exhibition, John Deere also won the CES Innovation Award for a See & Spray robot that uses machine learning and computer vision to more accurately apply herbicides to weeds rather than plants.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/01/03/ces-2022-nfts-metaverse-covid-virtual/8984145002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos