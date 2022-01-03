CES 2022: Samsung Enters NFTs and Games on Latest TVs





Samsung today announced many new features that will appear on the 2022 television. This includes a new game hub that allows Samsung smart TVs to compete with built-in services such as Apple Arcade and various consoles.

Samsung Gaming Hub is a new “discovery platform” powered by Tizen, aimed at enabling Samsung TV owners to play console-quality games through integration with streaming services. Samsung has partnered with NVIDIA and Google, and future services will support GeForce NOW, Stadia, and the PC gaming streaming service Utomik.

Samsung Hub is designed to provide an extensive library of games and is accessible on some 2022 Samsung smart TV models with the hardware to support them. Samsung and Apple are not direct competitors to the TV hardware market because Apple doesn’t have its own TV, but the new game service makes Samsung TV software a better set-top box alternative to Apple TV. May also be attractive. Samsung could also be more competitive with LG, which announced in November that it would integrate streaming gaming services into its TVs.

Apple offers an Apple Arcade game subscription service on Apple TV, an App Store for playing independent mobile games on Apple TV, and third-party controllers from companies such as Sony and Microsoft. Is supported. Apple can’t compete when it comes to console-level games. However, while there are rumors of an Apple TV with a more powerful processor focused on games, it’s not clear if such a product will be possible.

Samsung’s gaming services also make YouTube easily accessible for discovering games and watching YouTube streamers playing games. There are also plans to integrate with additional streaming services.

In addition to the Gaming Hub, Samsung’s upcoming 2022 TV models also have other notable features. There is an integrated NFT platform app designed to allow users to discover, buy and exchange digital artwork through the supported MicroLED, Neo QLED and The Frame TV sets.

NFTs are irreplaceable (also known as unique) tokens intended to represent digital items, and this format is used to share unique works of art, images, songs, and more. For those who are interested in NFTs, Samsung TV sets allow you to buy and show them off.

Other 2022 Samsung TV features include improved image quality and sound quality, additional screen size options up to 110 inches, faster processors, HDR10 + gaming support, clock integration, and smart calibration.

