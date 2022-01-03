Eve announces outdoor floodlight camera for HomeKit Secure Video at CES2022





Eve This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

Prior to the opening day of CES 2022, Eve announced two new products aimed at making HomeKit’s homes smarter. The Eve Outdoor Cam is a $ 250 floodlight camera that runs on HomeKit and, more importantly, HomeKit Secure Video. It comes with LED floodlights in a black, matte metal housing designed to be mounted outside your home or garage.

The camera itself is a 1080p model with a 157 degree field of view, night vision and motion detection. We will also talk two-way. These statistics are fairly standard across the category of outdoor security cameras. What really matters here is compatibility with HomeKit Secure Video.

HomeKit Secure Video was announced a few years ago, and Eve is one of the brands that is always dedicated to running its products on Apple’s platform. With HomeKit Secure Video, your recordings are fully encrypted and stored in your iCloud account. Apple TV or HomePod (the device used as a hub) determines when a person, animal, vehicle, or package is present before you can safely store your recordings.

HomeKit Secure Video includes a 10-day history in the Apple Home app. HomeKit Secure Video requires iCloud Plus. An account with 50GB of storage will support one camera, but to support multiple cameras you will need an account with 200GB of storage (at this level you will get 5). There is also a 2TB option for unlimited camera support.

Eve Outdoor Cam will be available from Eve and Amazon along with Apple from April 5, 2022, and will be followed on a private date at a later date.

More from Eve Eve

Eve also announced a collaboration with Coulisse for EveMotion Blinds, which is compatible with HomeKit and Thread platforms. In short, these blinds will also work with Matter, a future smart home protocol aimed at unifying the brand throughout the home.

The blinds are rechargeable and are currently offered in a roller blind design. Currently available, but not priced. You can find a dealer near you by visiting the Eve website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/security/eve-announces-outdoor-floodlight-camera-for-homekit-secure-video-at-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos