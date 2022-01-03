Mercedes says its concept of electricity has a range and seats of 620 miles made of mushrooms





The company said Mercedes’ range claims for this concept car were based on computerized simulation tests rather than actual driving. However, if the claim is correct, the US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the EQXX will be able to drive farther on a single charge than the Toyota Prius Hybrid can run on a full tank of gas. The Prius can only manage 588 miles. A diesel-powered Chevrolet Suburban can travel nearly 644 miles on a 28-gallon fuel tank. It’s also far from any other electric vehicle currently available in the United States, according to the EPA.

The company said Mercedes plans to demonstrate the range of the car in a real driving test this spring.

Mercedes states that by 2025 half of its sales will be in electric vehicles and by 2030 the brand will be virtually “ready to move to all electric vehicles.” Mercedes called EQXX a “technical blueprint for mass production.” Mercedes plans to produce a car in 2024 with EQXX battery and electric motor technology, and some of the other features of the car, said Markus Schfer, chief technology officer of Mercedes parent company Daimler. I am saying.

According to Mercedes, the EQXX achieved its amazing range with a 30% lighter battery pack, half the size of a Mercedes EQS battery pack, and German automakers are fully electric while storing the same amount of energy. I’m using a sedan. At 620 miles (1,000 km), EQXX offers a charge of approximately 133 miles longer than the vehicle’s European distance estimation-based EQS.

According to Mercedes, EQXX earns these extra miles primarily through efficiency. Mercedes claims that the EQXX can travel more than 6 miles on 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity. The US EPA estimates that this is almost three times the distance per kilowatt hour of the Tesla Model S long range. Since kilowatt-hours are a unit of electrical energy stored in a car’s battery, the number of miles per kilowatt-hour is similar to the number of miles per gallon of a gasoline car. However, one gallon of gasoline contains about 34 kilowatt-hours of energy, so the numbers are much lower.

To reach that level of efficiency, Mercedes designers focused on aerodynamics. The EQXX has a drag coefficient of only 0.17, which makes it look aerodynamically better than properly thrown football. It’s also very aerodynamic, yet more aerodynamic than today’s Mercedes EQS, which has a drag coefficient of 0.20. According to Porsche, the drag coefficient of the Porsche 911 Turbo is 0.33.

According to Mercedes, cars are also designed to be as light as possible. In addition to a relatively light battery pack, it comes with magnesium wheels and aluminum brakes. The springs of the EQXX suspension are made of glass fiber reinforced plastic instead of metal.

The EQXX body contains a web-like subframe designed to place the metal only where it is really needed for structural integrity and collision safety. The empty space in the frame is filled with a material called UBQ created by an Israeli startup. According to Mercedes-Benz, UBQ is made from landfill waste, including mixed plastics, cardboard, horticultural waste, and even diapers. Roof solar panels provide auxiliary energy to air conditioners, lights, car touch screen systems and more, reducing the demand for battery power.

In addition to the body’s UBQ filler material, EQXX also uses sustainable materials for the rest of the car. The seat cushion is made of a leather-like material made from mycelium, which is a structure like the underground roots of mushrooms. Another leather alternative made from crushed cactus fiber is used elsewhere inside. According to Mercedes, all carpets are made of bamboo fiber.

Inside the EQXX is a huge touch screen that spans the entire dashboard. The EQS ultra-wide “screen” actually has three small screens under one piece of glass, but one of the EQXX is actually one 4-foot wide screen. To save energy, the unused parts of the screen will be darkened.

Mercedes engineers and designers have also sought to give the car’s voice control system more personality with a more emotionally expressed and realistic voice. This system is represented by a human-shaped avatar composed of small stars. This figure is modeled on the young Mercedes Jellinek, the daughter of Emil Jellinek, an early (and particularly demanding) customer of Daimler, now Mercedes’ parent company.

In 1900, he commissioned a new sports car model that he claimed to be named after his daughter. The car was so successful that her name was later given to all cars manufactured by the company.

