LOral announces hair color beauty innovation ahead of CES 2022





Prior to CES 2022, the L’Oréal Group announced the latest beauty innovations aimed at reinventing the hair color category. Hair coloring results for home consumers. The company also has Coloright, an AI-connected hair coloring system for salon stylists that uses virtual try-ons to project shades of interest, and on-demand customized hair coloring with the possibility of over 1,500 custom shades. Introduced a connecting algorithm. “Our centuries-old deep experience and hair coloring leadership have allowed our researchers, data scientists and technical engineers to completely rethink and reinvent both hair coloring experiences. Accurate and vibrant results for hair coloring, and the most personalized and advanced experience in hair salons for Coloright hair stylists to achieve the desired hair coloring results anywhere in the world. With the leadership of Loreal’s Beauty Tech, technology and We can push the boundaries of science and enable breakthroughs in more personalized, inclusive and sustainable beauty experiences, “said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief of Research, Innovation and Technology. .. Developed to meet consumer needs and improved over five years, Colorsonic uses a custom mixer mechanism to combine the exact amount of developer and formula to create hair color. The device then distributes the appropriate amount of hair color and applies it to the hair through the bristles’ vibration nozzle as the bristles move in a zigzag pattern and evenly distribute to the hair. “After years of research and development, we are excited to announce technology that will modernize the experience of millions of people around the world coloring their hair at home and in the salon ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.” Guive Balooch, Global Head of Research, said. L’Oreal’s innovation tech incubator. “We aim to leverage science and technology to solve consumers’ long-standing problems. Colorsonic is a great example of the power to innovate consumers by innovating with them.” Sustainability Efforts for Possibilities Colorsonic’s announcement is a continuation of Loreal’s commitment to providing a personalized beauty experience rooted in sustainability. The features that reflect this effort are: Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics: Colorsonic is a reusable device with a recyclable formula cartridge that uses less plastic per application than home box hair coloring. Reusable Gloves: Existing household hair colors include disposable gloves in every box. Colorsonic replaces disposable gloves with highly protective gloves that can be reused up to 10 times. Reduced Shipping Package: Colorsonic devices and color cartridges are shipped in certified recyclable paper mailers. L’Oréal plans to launch Colorsonic to US consumers from early 2023. About Color Lights In addition to transforming the hair coloring experience at home with Colorsonic, L’Oréal is also focusing on the next evolution of the salon hair coloring experience. Coloright is an AI-connected hair coloring system for salon stylists who create customized hair colors on demand. It revolutionizes the hands of professional colorists and customizes the salon hair coloring experience enhanced by patented algorithms to provide more accurate coloring. The machine has a reader that analyzes the client’s hair and measures factors that affect the color effect, such as hair color, gray percentage, length, density, and a dispenser that contains dry beads made of hair dye. , Base cream cartridge, features developers. And a diluter. Together, these dispensed components create a personalized hair color recipe. The ultra-precision machine dispenses all the components of the formula, and in total Coloright can offer over 1,500 custom possibilities.

