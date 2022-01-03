Arlos’ new DIY smart home security system features NFC technology





Arlo has announced that the long-awaited home security system will arrive at CES 2022 this week, and the product nods as a recipient of the 2022 CES Innovation Awards. Known for its top quality smart security cameras, the company also announced support for Matter. This may indicate that the Matter specification for security cameras is not too far away.

DIY security surveillance solutions are a natural extension for companies that have a complete suite of home security cameras. It’s so natural that I actually announced it at CES 2019.

The product never saw the light of day, but the latest Arlo security system has been completely redesigned. The signature feature is an NFC integrated into the hub, in addition to a new all-in-one multi-sensor with eight different features, allowing users to tap the phone to disarm the system. Arlo states that the system will be available for purchase in the first half of 2022.

All-in-one sensors can recognize movement, door / window openings and tilts, leaks, light / temperature changes, and listen for smoke and CO alarms, Arlo says. The small, lightweight multi-sensor is 1.1 inches wide and runs on batteries.

Arlos’ new security system uses these single multi-sensors to monitor homes. Image: Arlo

The sensor acts as a central controller and works with the Arlo Security Systems modular hub with sirens, smoke / CO alarm sensors, and an integrated backlit keypad. It also features NFC technology that taps to enable the arm / arm release feature.

In addition to perfecting the Arlo ecosystem, we designed the Arlo security system to address issues common to other solutions on the market, said Tim Johnston, SVP of Products at Arlo. increase. In addition, Arlo states that the system is integrated with existing Arlo security cameras.

However, the exact details associated with these integrations were not available. We also don’t know the price of the system or whether you need to subscribe to the Arlo Secure Arlos monthly subscription plan for cameras starting at $ 3 per month. My guess is that using the system will cost you money, but currently there seems to be no professional monitoring option.

Nothing is said about smart home integration, but Arlo is traditionally a very open system that works with SmartThings, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. I contacted Arlo with these questions and was told that more information would be available at launch.

Multi-sensors is an innovative idea, similar to Google’s excellent Nest Detect sensor for the now obsolete Nest Secure security system, but the downside can be costly. These multi-sensors are often significantly more expensive than the motion and contact sensors used in competitor security systems such as Ring and SimpliSafe. This means that equipping a typical three-bedroom home with an Arlo security system can quickly become expensive.

